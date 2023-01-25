This version of the Hay Festival in Cartagena, which will take place from today until January 29, will include the participation of writers such as Dolores RedondoLeonardo Padura, Oded Galor, Cristina Romera Castillo, Alonso Sánchez Baute, Farid Kahhat and the photographer Daniel Mordzinski, among others.

Likewise, there will be Abduylrazak Gurnah, Nobel Prize in Literature 2021, for his “moving description of the effects of colonialism and the history of refugees in the abyss between cultures and continents.” Also Adriana Villegas Botero, who has just launched “El oido miope”, a book that tells the survival story of a Colombian lawyer who immigrates to New York to learn English and look for work.

There will be María Ressa, the journalist who won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, for her denunciation of the corruption and brutality of the Duterte regime in her native country, the Philippines, and will be presenting her latest work: “How to fight a dictator.”

The news of the recent war in Ukraine, the crisis in the European Union, the rise of extreme right-wing nationalist parties, the climate emergency in Latin American countries or inequality, among other topics, will be covered by intellectuals of the stature of the Bulgarian political scientist Iván Krastev or the Nobel Prize in Economics Joseph Stiglitz. There will be a discussion about the war in Ukraine, within the Hay Festival Lviv BookForum series, which will be taking place at different Hay festivals around the world; with the participation of Oleksandra Matviichuk, laureate of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize; the artist and writer Victoria Amelina and the writer, novelist and essayist Andrei Kurkov, who will narrate in first person the terrible impact of the conflict.