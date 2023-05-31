These are the banks that lend the most money in Venezuela

The leading credit portfolio group in Venezuela has remained quite stable in the last year. Compared to April 2022, the first six entities in this category maintain their positions, while Banplus rises from 10 to seventh place and Banco Venezolano de Crédito enters the Top 10 from position 16 to tenth.

The entity with The largest credit portfolio in the country continues to be Banco de Venezuela (BDV), with a total of 5,294.3 million bolivars at the end of April, which give it a 23% share of the market. Compared to March, growth was 8.5%, well above the system average, which was 3.9%.

The BDV reported the largest absolute increase in loans granted in the month of April, with an increase of 416.8 million bolivars, followed by Banesco with an increase of 179.6 million.

Exactly the same thing happened in year-on-year terms, since Banco de Venezuela reported the largest portfolio increase with 4,786.8 million bolivars, also escorted by Banesco with a growth of 3,411.5 million bolivars.

He BBVA Provincial ranks second in credit portfoliowith a balance of 3,794.9 million bolivars at the end of April, as a result of an increase of 3.6% in the month and of 805.8% in the last reported year.

The market share of the BBVA subsidiary bank in Venezuela is 16.5%.

Banesco remains in third place, despite its significant growth in the category. The total loans of this institution were located at 3,720.2 million bolivars, a monthly increase of 5.1% and an interannual increase of 1,104.9%. In both periods, the performance of this portfolio exceeded the system averages.

In a market that seems competitive at the top, Banesco managed to gain 1.2 participation points in the last reported annual exercise.

He Banco Nacional de Crédito (BNC) also maintains its position with the fourth largest loan portfolio in the system at the end of April. The loan balance of this bank was 2,639.7 million bolivarswith a specific decrease of 7% in the month, but a strong growth of 1,238.1% compared to April 2022.

The BNC ends the first quarter of 2023 with a market share of 11.4%, managing to grow its market share by 1.9 percentage points in the last twelve months.

The Top 5 is completed with Mercantil Banco with a balance of 2,352.4 million bolivarsas a result of a monthly increase of 2.2% and an increase of 1,276.4% compared to the end of April 2022. This bank closes the top five with a share of more than 10% in the category.

In summary, these five banks concentrated 77.2% of the bank’s loan portfolio at the end of April 2023. A year ago, the level of concentration was practically the same, with 77.4%, but this year the market it is more distributed at the top, since in the same period of 2022 only three entities had market shares greater than 10%.

