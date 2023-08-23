These are the candidates disqualified in Cesar

The National Electoral Council, received in the last hours, from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the list of candidates disqualified for the regional elections on October 29.

The list reflects a total of 676 applicants with observations from the Public Ministry, of which 29 correspond to the department of Cesar.

These are: Domínguez Picón Julio César, Rodríguez Daza Álvaro Enrique, Galindo Quintana Alex Enrique, Parra Bastidas Manuel Francisco, Ramírez Iglesias Carlos Miguel, Montero Fernández José Alberto, Amaya Sierra Héctor Jacinto, Vanegas Novoa Albed Antonio, Martínez Arias José Alfonso, Pedroza Álvarez Francisco José, Oñate López Calor Oliver, Carvajalino Carrascal Alber Darío, Crespo Montero Nelson Eduardo, Pérez Niño Pablo, Tejedor Valdez Nicolás Enrique, Zambrano Carrillo Richard, Leal Evelio.

Baquero Montero Sandra Milena, Vasquez Alvarado Nestor Guillermo, Mendoza Diaz Celso Raul, Mercado Garcia Arnaldo Luis, Cuevas Miranda Erick, Batista Saldana Wilson, Lobarto Rubio Jaime Elias, Zamora Guerra Joshua, Rodriguez Orozco Augustine, Salazar Vargas Eli, Molina Estrada Harold Enrique and Zambrano Contreras Humberto Alexander.

In the total number of disabled in the country, the ranking of the parties is led by the Conservative, with 53, followed by Fuerza Ciudadana, with 52; AICO, with 50; Liberal Party, with 39; Independent Social Alliance, with 38; The U and the Ecologist Party, with 33 each, and Cambio Radical, with 32. Pacto Histórico with 17, Colombia Humana with 12 and the Democratic Center with only one person in this situation.

To obtain this list, the Attorney General’s Office crossed the data provided by the Registry with its own databases to identify the candidates with sanctions and disqualifications.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, of those registered, 14 mayoral candidates have disabilities; 19 for deputies; 560 would have impediments in council; 3 for governance; 55 for Local Administrative Boards and 25 registered with aspirations for mayor in Bogotá.

The departments with the largest number of candidates with annotations of disabilities, the list is headed by Antioquia, with 81 disabled; Santander follows him, with 66; Cundinamarca, 63; Tolima, 43 and Valle del Cauca, with 43 registered applicants, who present notes related to disqualifications for the performance of the position for which they registered.

