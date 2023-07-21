These are the candidates for Mayor of Valledupar with the most followers on social networks

Social networks have become the preferred platforms of the candidates for the regional elections of October 2023 because they allow them to boost their political campaigns and win the votes of young people or those who are undecided, without neglecting meetings in public squares or door-to-door acquaintances among friends, family, and the work team.

In Valledupar, the candidates have chosen to use Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to publish their content. But, who are the candidates for Mayor of Valledupar with the most followers on networks?

INSTAGRAM

The singer Miguel Morales, who is running for the Mayor of Valledupar for the third time, has 456,321 followers, currently being the most followed candidate on Instagram. In his profile he alternates publications of his musical presentations and political meetings.

In second place is the former Secretary of Government of Valledupar, Gonzalo Arzuza, who has been promoting his desire to reach the municipal palace for more than a year. He currently has 21,850 followersand bases its content on public complaints, meetings with the community and family members.

In third place appears Ernesto Orozcowho came in second in the 2019 election. In his Instagram account he has 18,215 followers. Its content, like that of its opponents, consists of publishing its meetings in different neighborhoods of the capital of Cesar and corregimientos, as well as public complaints about insecurity and social welfare.

They continue on the list Christian José Moreno, with 17,173 followers; Jaime González, with 16,011; Darling Guevara, with 13,342; Camilo Quiroz, with 9,517; María Isabel Campo with 5,593, Álvaro Portilla with 4,051 and Ricardo Reyes with 1,881 followers.

TWITTER

On the other hand, on Twitter, where candidates have a more personal conversation and give their opinion on various public and social issues, María Isabel Campo is the most followed, with 32,079 followers.

The former representative to the Chamber, Christian José Moreno appears in second place with 26,960 followers.

I appreciate the trust of @SomosEnMarcha with whom we continue to add support because we are the best option for Valledupar. Our list to the council and the experience of @CristoBustos They will be decisive to work for the municipality and achieve solutions from the national level. https://t.co/uBagzpy4Ha — Christian José Moreno (@CJoseMoreno) July 15, 2023

they follow him Ernesto Orozco, with 14,995; Miguel Morales, with 12,239; Jaime González, with 8,346; Darling Guevara, with 7,335; Camilo Quiroz, with 3,736; Gonzalo Arzuza, with 2,868; Álvaro Portilla, with 2,806 followers and Ricardo Reyes with 1,623.

Data obtained in partnership with Punta de Lanza – Center for Analysis, Projection and Strategic Consulting.

