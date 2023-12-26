These are the changes in the SNAP Program food stamps for 2024

Important Changes to the SNAP Program for Next Year!

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will undergo significant transformations in 2024. The modifications, mostly derived from the implementation of work requirements, have impacted the number of people who can maintain their eligibility. Further adjustments to this vital food aid are planned for next year.

Oversight of SNAP falls to the Food and Nutrition Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USD).

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), this program plays a crucial role in improving food security by allowing low-income families to access healthier diets.

The CBPP highlights that SNAP manages to reduce food insecurity by up to 30%, being especially effective among children and those who have dependents.

With the start of each fiscal year, which for SNAP occurs in October, the USDA adjusts state allocations, directly impacting beneficiary families. Additionally, deductions and eligibility standards are reevaluated based on living costs.

These changes are supported by the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), signed by President Joe Biden last June. Some of the modifications already implemented and others scheduled for next year are the following:

Changes to the SNAP Program in 2024

Changes in Age and Eligibility: The FRA gradually increases the age limit for “healthy adults without dependents” (ABAWD). Starting in October 2023, the age limit is extended to 52 for those aged 18 to 50 and will continue to increase to 54 for those aged 54 and over.

Income Requirements: Eligibility for SNAP will be subject to not exceeding the monthly gross income limits, established at 130% of the federal poverty level in the United States. The income limits vary depending on household size and location.

These changes are intended to align the program with the changing needs of the population and ensure that SNAP continues to be an effective tool to combat food insecurity in the United States.

