After the pandemic, E-Commerce has presented a growth of 30% to 40% year after yearand has gained greater market share, becoming a favorable option for buyers of virtual stores.

This is a space where there is many growth opportunities for entrepreneurs that are starting with their brands and want to reach their customers promptly and efficiently, in addition, that it is also an essential technological tool for the growth of already established brands that seek to project and maintain themselves internationally.

“Melonn was born to become the number one ally for startups in Latin America. We want to help them improve their relationship with customers, to scale E-Commerce in an accelerated and healthy way and to stand out for speed, efficiency and quality in delivery processes, thus being successful virtual stores”, he expressed. Andres Gomez, CEO Melon.

The Colombian logistics company is in charge of preparing, managing, receiving, sending and returning the inventory until it reaches the end customer. They have logistics centers in the main cities of Colombia and Mexico, which thanks to their strategic location can offer better coverage and ensure that orders reach their destination the same day or the next.

In colombia, The main cities that consume and buy items through E-Commerce are: Bogotá has achieved more than 1 million items, which represents 39.61%, in second place is Medellín with more than 500,000 items equivalent to 11.97%, continues Cali with more than 96,000 items managed and sent, and finally, Barranquilla with more than 63,000 items.

“2022 was very dynamic. We grew more than 5x and at the end of the year we were working with close to 1,000 brands nationwide, processing more than one million products per month. Regarding the best-selling categories, there are fashion, beauty, jewelry and health”. Pointed out, Gomez.

Melonn, the Colombian logistics company continues to work on its sustainable and healthy growth. “We have the goal of having world-class quality standards, we want to deliver to customers on time with a goal of close to 98% as world-class logistics operators such as Amazon, which deliver in record times; and in Colombia we are the only logistics operator with these characteristics. We are convinced that our service is a lever for growth and that it has very high quality standards to help all E-Commerces grow”.