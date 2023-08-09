Home » these are the concentration points in Medellin and the near east
these are the concentration points in Medellin and the near east

This August 9, the union of taxi drivers in Colombia will hold a day of protests in various cities of the country to show their rejection of the continuous increase in the price of gasoline, a situation that has significantly affected their income.

The main request after the protest is the implementation of differential fuel rates for drivers who are part of the individual public transport system.

The monthly increase in the value of gasoline is intended to reduce the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund. However, this measure has had a negative impact on taxi drivers, who face a considerable increase in their operating costs and see their income diminished as gasoline prices soar.

The union recalls a promise made by President Gustavo Petro during his campaign, where he promised to establish differential rates for fuels. The drivers are calling for the government to stick to its word and provide financial relief to the individual public transport industry.

These are the concentration sites in Medellín

Medellín – Bogotá highway in three places: Plaice, Báscula and Guarne.Rionegro: Belén sector.Entrada Túnel de Oriente (from Medellín).Glorieta de Sajonia.Túnel de Occidente.Terminal de transportes del Norte.Administrative Center La AlpujarraGlorietas de Exposiciones y Sandiego .Via to the corregimiento of Santa Elena.Punto Cero.

