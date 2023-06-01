These are the details of the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan.. “a red procession” and “important personalities”

A great atmosphere of joy prevails in Jordan in preparation for the wedding of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, where the marriage ceremony begins with the arrival of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah to Zahran Palace in central Amman, which occupies a social status for the Hashemite family, with instrumentals released by the Forces Band. armed.

After that, the Crown Prince arrives at Zahran Palace, to be with his guests in the palace, after which his fiancee, Rajawa Khaled Al-Saif, arrives at the same palace, to announce the marriage contract.

Zahran Palace, which was built in the mid-1950s, is known for hosting previous royal weddings, including the marriage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal.

A number of guests from brotherly, foreign and friendly Arab countries will attend the event at Zahran Palace. After the end of the wedding ceremony, the red procession that the Jordanians are waiting for will leave.

The newlyweds will go out in the procession towards the Husseiniya Palace, where there will be an official ceremony. The procession route includes a number of stations where Jordanians wishing to participate will be present.

The “red procession” was associated with Jordanian national events and official celebrations, as it will be present at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Al Seif.

The royal procession will roam a number of streets in the capital, Amman, from Zahran Al-Amer Palace to Al-Hussainiya Palace, where thousands of Jordanians and residents will be able to participate in the celebration within the path of the procession.

The appearance of the red procession began since the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and since then it has become a milestone on Jordanian national occasions.

The Public Security Directorate announced 7 celebration sites during the march of the red royal procession to celebrate the wedding of His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince.

According to the public security statement, 3 celebration sites will be set up (opposite the Kuwaiti embassy, ​​next to the Canadian embassy, ​​and on the Fifth Circle itself), the Sixth Circle, a celebration site (between the Fifth and Sixth intersections), the Eighth Circle, a celebration site (between the Seventh and Eighth intersections), King Abdullah Street The second is a celebration site to the left of the road, Al-Shaab Circle (artistic celebration site).