These are the fares for public transport buses in Medellín for 2024

As of January 1, 2024, the new collective public transportation rate will come into effect in Medellín. This remained at $3,200 for buses and minibuses, and $3,300 for minibuses; Likewise, short-distance urban route passages were established.

“Also, some differential rates were defined for the San Cristóbal, Palmitas and Santa Elena townships, as well as for some short urban routes integrated into the metro system. We invite the entire community to use formal public transportation and thus be able to guarantee safe transit for all citizens,” said the technical undersecretary of the Ministry of Mobility, Mauricio Zuleta.

In the case of Florencia – Alfonso López and Terminal del Norte, where Transportes Medellín Castilla provides service, the fare was $2,000.

For users who do not use the urban routes integrated into the Mass Transportation System in La Floresta, Floresta direct, Calasanz integrated and Calasanz direct integrated, the fare was stipulated at $2,500. This same rate was also approved for the integrated Blanquizal route.

For the routes Los Tanques – El Volcán – El Corazón San Javier, El Morro, Travesías – Corazón – Santa Lucía and Villa Laura – San Javier, the fare was $2,500; and the routes of 20 de Julio, Colina, Depósito, Salado, Caseta, Peñitas, Gabriela, Quintas, Socorro and Conquistadores, were set at $1,900.

For the townships the passage was like this:

In the San Cristóbal district it will be $3,200 for the routes San Cristóbal – San Javier La Loma – Centro, San Cristóbal La Asomadera – Centro, Doña María, Las Flores – Moravia – Centro, Nuevo Oeste – Las Flores, El Tirol, San Cristóbal – Road Connection. For those who travel between the paths of El Llano and the San Cristóbal park, the bus fare was $2,650, while for those who travel through the paths of Yolombó, Boquerón towards the San Cristóbal park, the value is $2,850; Las Playas and La Cuchilla $2,750; El Llano village – Center $3,350; and minibus San Cristóbal – San Javier La Loma – Centro, alternating – La Asomadera – Centro is $3,400.

The fare for trips between the villages and the head of the San Cristóbal district and vice versa, the fare remained at $2,500.

The trip from the San Sebastián de Palmitas district to the Center of Medellín, the value was set at $4,550.

For the Santa Elena district, from the capital to the village, the bus fare remained at $3,000; the Santa Elena – Mazo, Barro Blanco, Perico, el Plan, El Cerro, Las Brisas – Medellín routes at $4,000; Santa Elena – Las Brisas – Medellín at $3,800; and Santa Elena – Piedras Blancas – Las Brisas – Medellín at $4,600.

When the road to Santa Elena is closed and there is authorization from the Medellín Mobility Secretariat to modify the route, and the township can be accessed through the roads of the Pantanillo and Perico villages of the municipality of Envigado, or through the Sajonia village of the municipality of Rionegro, fares would be $4,400 on the routes Santa Elena – Mazo – Las Brisas, Barro Blanco, Perico, El Plan, El Cerro – Las Brisas – Medellín; for the Santa Elena – Las Brisas – Medellín route, the fare was $4,200; and in the case of Santa Elena – Piedras Blancas, El Cerro – Las Brisas – Medellín, the ticket would be $5,000.

The updating of the rates for collective public transportation of passengers that operate in the Altavista and San Antonio de Prado townships is the responsibility of the Aburrá Valley Metropolitan Area, because the Altavista routes belong to Basin 3, which according to concession contract # CN2012-0191 are operated by the Western Mass Transportation Company; and the San Antonio de Prado routes, in accordance with Metropolitan Resolution 3323 of 2018, are part of the route system of Basin 4 of the Aburrá Valley Integrated Transportation System – SITVA.

