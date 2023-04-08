The adequate feeding of pets is subject to the amount of nutrients provided to them.

Although fruits and vegetables are important sources of nutrients such as minerals, vitamins and fiber, responsible for fulfilling essential functions for the proper functioning of the human body, for cats it is no exception and, despite the fact that the latter are mammals With a high inclination towards meat consumption, veterinary diet experts suggest giving pets these products to counteract the risk of suffering from health problems related to intestinal diseases.

This is how the correct feeding of cats guarantees the supply of nutrients; In this regard, some veterinarians agree that, although the basis of the diet is protein and fat of animal origin, in greater proportion, they can also consume cereals and some fruits.

However, several fruits are classified as “forbidden” for them, a premise that requires caution when choosing and supplying it.

Strawberries: Strawberries are very rich in vitamin C, fiber and have diuretic properties, which means that they are a fruit capable of attracting some cats due to their appearance, flavor and consistency.

Blueberries: They help the cat to avoid urinary diseases, common in them, and they are a good source of antioxidants, vitamin C and fiber.

Melons and watermelon: They are fruits characterized by their refreshing, moisturizing and diuretic properties, since they are mainly composed of water.

apples: It is one of the most suggested, however, composure must be kept when removing the seeds well, because they can be toxic to the cat due to their propensity to generate cyanide.