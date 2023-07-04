These are the Government’s commitments for La Guajira

For six days, the Government of Change, headed by President Gustavo Petro, Vice President Francia Márquez and the Ministers of the Office, fully traveled to the department of La Guajira to carry out, together with local authorities and community leaders, the great ‘Government with the People’ conference, which took place in Riohacha, Uribia, Nazareth, Albania, Manaure, San Juan del Cesar and Maicao.

As a result of this strategy, concrete commitments were established and important announcements were made to face the humanitarian crisis that has been registered in La Guajira for several years (Sentence T-302), as well as to prevent and mitigate the possible effects of the climate crisis. in this department.

Emergency declaration

President Petro announced the declaration of an Economic, Social and Ecological Emergency for La Guajira, whose central axis will be the priority use of water for human consumption.

The general decree of the Emergency enters into force in the next few hours and the rest, which will be issued in the next few days, will contain measures on drinking water, health, nutrition, education, energy, connectivity, transport, tourism, commerce, agriculture and food security, among others.

Ministry of Equality

The decrees that structure and regulate the operation of the new Ministry of Equality and Equity were issued, one of whose prioritized territories is La Guajira.

The President appointed Vice President Francia Márquez as the first holder of this new portfolio.

Drinking water

By means of an Emergency decree, the Water Institute of La Guajira will be created, whose mission is to guarantee the proper use and benefit of the community of the water resource in this department.

In addition, close to a thousand wells will be recovered and a tube will be built to carry drinking water from the Ranchería River reservoir to the north of the department, which will be monitored by the Army.

Human consumption will be the priority of the water from the Ranchería River reservoir, which will pass from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Housing and Potable Water.

The Public Force will have a fleet of tank cars to carry drinking water to the last corner of La Guajira.

The new Water Institute of La Guajira will have the necessary capital to build the two largest desalination plants in Colombia, and for maintenance and infrastructure tasks that help prevent the wells from drying up and even benefit agriculture.

The UNGRD must coordinate the work of the Army for the construction and conditioning of jagueyes for water storage.

Health

The guidelines for prevention and early care of the Health Reform will be applied in La Guajira through the Economic, Social and Ecological Emergency.

Through one of its decrees, 300 extramural health teams will be set up, which will be deployed throughout the territory to care for families in their homes and promote preventive health.

The medical schools of the universities were called to support this program with last grade students.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health provided resources for about 37 billion pesos for the construction of the new hospital in the township of Nazareth, in the municipality of Uribia.

In total, this portfolio allocated 85 billion pesos for the construction or conditioning of hospitals in Nazareth ($37,000 million), Manaure ($36,000 million), El Molino ($7,200 million) and Distracción ($5,300 million).

It is also in negotiations with the Government of the United Arab Emirates to invest 40 million dollars (approximately $160 billion) in the construction of a new hospital in the municipality of Riohacha and other activities related to wells to make water drinkable in indigenous communities and health care. to migrants.

16 more constructions will be made to form the infrastructure required for the prevention, promotion and health care program.

The water treatment plant was delivered to the Villa Fátima health post.

Education

The President announced the start of the opening process of the Wayuu Indigenous University, which will offer the possibility of opening clean energy, health and tourism faculties.

The Ministry of Education allocated 19,348 million pesos for the educational infrastructure of the University of La Guajira.

It also delivered to this institution the qualified records of the nutrition, dietetics and nursing programs.

Of the budget addition, 27 billion pesos were allocated to guarantee the operation of the School Food Program (PAE) in La Guajira throughout the academic calendar.

The PAE will benefit 600,000 students in the country, of which 260,000 are from La Guajira.

An additional 160,000 food baskets were delivered in Maicao, Riohacha and Uribia.

In Nazareth, the construction of 12 classrooms for preschool, basic, and secondary education was announced, among other actions.

Energy

The Wayuu communities, companies in the energy sector and the Government of Change signed a pact for the Just Energy Transition in La Guajira, to promote clean energy projects, seeking that through associativity a part of the profits benefit the communities.

While the energy transition progresses, royalties from coal production will be sought to finance infrastructure projects for the new economy in La Guajira, based on clean energy.

100% of prior consultations of the Colectora project were achieved, which will allow clean, reliable and renewable energy to be brought from La Guajira to all of Colombia. Now this project will be able to follow the environmental licensing process.

This was possible by working hand in hand between the Wayuu people, the Grupo de Energía de Bogotá and the Ministries of Mines and Energy and the Interior.

Termoguajira will be capitalized so that it stops consuming coal and promotes the use of clean energy, with a view to turning La Guajira into a decarbonized territory.

Environment

The work table was set up to advance the necessary actions that lead to the conclusion of the Ranchería River dam project.

The Ministry of Environment allocated 15 billion pesos to protect seagrasses in La Guajira, which are great producers of oxygen.

The plan for the restoration, sustainable use and protection of 24,000 hectares in the Macuira and Bahía Portete Kaurrele national parks was announced, a process that will require an investment of 40 billion pesos and will be carried out with the support of the region’s ethnic authorities.

It was decided that the Bruno Stream, diverted by El Cerrejón, should not be displaced beyond its pit, in development of the just energy transition policy.

Agriculture and food security

Within the framework of the Zero Hunger strategy, the Ministry of Agriculture is investing 20 billion pesos to accelerate the processes of agricultural and fishing development.

This portfolio and five entities from the sector signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate and specify actions in favor of the right to food of 150 communities in La Guajira.

The National Land Agency expanded the Kogui Malayo Arhuaco reservation, which received three properties totaling more than 490 hectares in the municipality of Dibulla, and awarded 188 hectares of land to a group of peace signatories in the municipality of Fonseca.

330 thousand hectares of 9 municipalities in the south of La Guajira will be prioritized for the land and agro-industrialization strategy.

During the event, agricultural entities carried out actions in terms of comprehensive rural development projects, agricultural extension, credit delivery and ICR, support against diseases in sheep, goats and cattle and delivery of seeds, among others.

700 million pesos will be invested for the rehabilitation of the small-scale irrigation district of El Molino.

Equipment, elements and supplies were delivered to 14 artisanal fishermen’s associations.

connectivity

A total of 47,000 students from 117 schools in La Guajira will benefit from the 3,300 computers and 51 innovation laboratories delivered during the day by the MinTIC.

This portfolio presented the progress of the project that seeks to provide a structural solution in connectivity, which would have the participation of the company Internexa, Ecopetrol, and the creation of connectivity communities that bring internet to the poorest areas, for which it was signed the respective decree.

Transport

The President commissioned the Ministry of Transportation to build an international airstrip in El Paraíso, north of La Guajira, to encourage sustainable tourism.

Solidarity agreements were signed with Community Action Boards of La Guajira, to intervene in prioritized rural corridors within the framework of the Community Roads for La Paz program.

Turismo

Fontur will lead the construction of the lighthouse and the ‘Almirante Padilla’ mausoleum.

The Malecón de Riohacha will be remodeled, which will have cycle routes, sports fields, a playground, a gym, restaurants and a pedestrian bridge over the Rancherías River.

The multipurpose marina project will be made viable, which will have spurs to facilitate access for boats, administrative areas, infirmary, cafeteria, meeting room and bathroom batteries.

10 tourist inns will be built to improve the quality of life of the communities within the framework of the popular economy.

Industry and Commerce

In a period not exceeding 12 months, two Zasca Reindustrialization Centers will be erected in La Guajira.

In Maicao, the manufacture and sale of products such as clothing with a zero carbon footprint will be promoted.

Sciences

Minciencias will allocate $2,000 million to promote water governance in La Guajira.

It also announced investments for the prevention of malnutrition and communicable diseases, implementation of solutions in terms of food security, promotion of scientific vocations in children and adolescents, and the ‘Youth in Science for Peace’ program, for the development of enterprises productive activities that involve scientific-technological components with young people who do not have a job relationship with the department.

social prosperity

With broad community participation, Prosperidad Social led two social services fairs in La Guajira, during which more than 1,300 Wayuu indigenous people, including girls, boys, adults, and the elderly, were assisted by 25 public, private, and international aid workers in Riohacha and Uribia.

ICBF

The ICBF will carry out during the next two months 34 genuine dialogues with the communities of the main corregimientos of La Guajira, to listen to their proposals with a view to the construction of comprehensive care models.

Before the end of 2023, these initiatives will be implemented hand in hand with the communities.

Culture

The initiative ‘Sounds for the Construction of Peace’ was launched, through which the National Association of Symphonic Music opens the call to form the National Choir of Colombia.

Equity for Women

For the first time, women leaders and defenders of Human Rights from La Guajira, in a meeting with the Presidential Council for Women’s Equality and the Human Rights Office, contributed to the construction of the National Action Plan 2023-2026 of the Comprehensive Program of Guarantees. In addition, in the “𝐈𝐕 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝑴𝒖𝒋𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒔, 𝑷𝒂𝒛 𝒚 𝑺𝒆𝒈𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒂𝒅”, 𝟏𝟏𝟎 𝐦𝐮𝐣𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 discussed security, protection and the construction of territorial peace.

Manaure Salt Flats

The Solidarity Unit will invest 1,800 million pesos for the reactivation of the Salinas de Manaure. This investment includes reactivating industrial production, the washing plant, activating the salt mill, and strengthening transportation and marketing of salt.

By decree, the company Salinas Marítimas de Manaure (Sama) will be capitalized, so that it is majority public and progress is made in the expansion of the chemical industry of salt products, with clean energy and a zero carbon footprint.

