These are the highest grossing movies of 2023 – EntornoInteligente

The top 20 grossing movies of 2023 are listed below. Figures are in US dollars.[1]

The background color indicates that the movie is still on display.

N.º

1.Movie

2. Release date (USA)

3. Distributor(s)

4. Collection (US)

5. Collection in other countries

6. world collection

7. Budget

8. Country

1

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

5th of April

Universal Pictures

$573,861,425 USA

$773,105,866 WORLD

$1,346,967,291

$100,000,000 BUDGET

EU

2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

May 5th

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

$358,164,353

$483,924,338

$842,088,691

$250,000,000

EU

3

Fast X

may 19

Universal Pictures

$145,960,660

$556,933,000

$702,893,660

$350,000,000

EU

4

Full River Red

January 22 (Chinese)

Huanxi Media

—

$673,556,758

$673,556,758

—

China

5

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

June 2nd

Sony Pictures Animation

$364,472,609

$284,612,548

$649,085,157

$100,000,000

EU

6

The Wandering Earth II

January 22

Well Go USA Entertainment /

China Film Group Corporation

$5,023,132

$599,433,424

$604,456,556

—

China

7

The little Mermaid

May 26

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

$292,241,557

$253,577,409

$545,818,966

$250,000,000

EU

8

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

February 17th

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

$214,504,909

$261,566,271

$476,071,180

$200,000,000

EU

9

John Wick: Chapter 4

March 24th

Lionsgate

$187,131,806

$239,993,874

$427,125,680

$100,000,000

EU

10

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

June 9

Paramount Pictures

$150,274,587

$261,000,000

$411,274,587

$195,000,000

EU

11

Creed III

March 3rd

United Artists Releasing / Warner Bros.

$156,248,615

$119,000,000

$275,248,615

$75,000,000

EU

12

Indiana Jones and the dial of fate

June 30th

Walt Disney Pictures

$136,659,865

$127,150,765

$302,410,630

$300,000,000

EU

13

Elemental

June 16

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

$119,189,287

$144,202,452

$263,391,739

$200,000,000

EU

14

The Flash

June 16

Warner Bros. Pictures

$106,287,000

$156,800,000

$263,087,000

$200,000,000

EU

15

Impossible Mission: Deadly Judgment – ​​Part 1

12th of July

Paramount Pictures

$80,003,550

$155,000,000

$235,003,550

$290,000,000

EU

16

Boonie Bears: Guardian Code

January 22 (Chinese)

Fantawild

—

$220,840,000

$220,840,000

—

China

17

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

March 31st

Paramount Pictures

$93,277,026

$114,900,000

$208,177,026

$150,000,000

EU

18

Scream VI

March 10th

Paramount Pictures

$108,161,389

$60,800,000

$168,961,389

$35,000,000

EU

19

Evil Dead Rise

April, the 21st

Warner Bros. Pictures

$67,233,054

$79,300,000

$146,533,054

$19,000,000

EU

20

Hidden Blade

January 22 (Chinese)

Polybona Films

$803,189

$138,041,360

$138,844,549

—

China

