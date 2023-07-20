These are the highest grossing movies of 2023 – EntornoInteligente

The top 20 grossing movies of 2023 are listed below. Figures are in US dollars.[1]
The background color indicates that the movie is still on display.
N.º
1.Movie
2. Release date (USA)
3. Distributor(s)
4. Collection (US)
5. Collection in other countries
6. world collection
7. Budget
8. Country
1
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
5th of April
Universal Pictures
$573,861,425 USA
$773,105,866 WORLD
$1,346,967,291
$100,000,000 BUDGET
EU
2
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
May 5th
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
$358,164,353
$483,924,338
$842,088,691
$250,000,000
EU
3
Fast X
may 19
Universal Pictures
$145,960,660
$556,933,000
$702,893,660
$350,000,000
EU
4
Full River Red
January 22 (Chinese)
Huanxi Media
—
$673,556,758
$673,556,758
—
5
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
June 2nd
Sony Pictures Animation
$364,472,609
$284,612,548
$649,085,157
$100,000,000
EU
6
The Wandering Earth II
January 22
Well Go USA Entertainment /
China Film Group Corporation
$5,023,132
$599,433,424
$604,456,556
—
7
The little Mermaid
May 26
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
$292,241,557
$253,577,409
$545,818,966
$250,000,000
EU
8
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
February 17th
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
$214,504,909
$261,566,271
$476,071,180
$200,000,000
EU
9
John Wick: Chapter 4
March 24th
Lionsgate
$187,131,806
$239,993,874
$427,125,680
$100,000,000
EU
10
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
June 9
Paramount Pictures
$150,274,587
$261,000,000
$411,274,587
$195,000,000
EU
11
Creed III
March 3rd
United Artists Releasing / Warner Bros.
$156,248,615
$119,000,000
$275,248,615
$75,000,000
EU
12
Indiana Jones and the dial of fate
June 30th
Walt Disney Pictures
$136,659,865
$127,150,765
$302,410,630
$300,000,000
EU
13
Elemental
June 16
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
$119,189,287
$144,202,452
$263,391,739
$200,000,000
EU
14
The Flash
June 16
Warner Bros. Pictures
$106,287,000
$156,800,000
$263,087,000
$200,000,000
EU
15
Impossible Mission: Deadly Judgment – Part 1
12th of July
Paramount Pictures
$80,003,550
$155,000,000
$235,003,550
$290,000,000
EU
16
Boonie Bears: Guardian Code
January 22 (Chinese)
Fantawild
—
$220,840,000
$220,840,000
—
17
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
March 31st
Paramount Pictures
$93,277,026
$114,900,000
$208,177,026
$150,000,000
EU
18
Scream VI
March 10th
Paramount Pictures
$108,161,389
$60,800,000
$168,961,389
$35,000,000
EU
19
Evil Dead Rise
April, the 21st
Warner Bros. Pictures
$67,233,054
$79,300,000
$146,533,054
$19,000,000
EU
20
Hidden Blade
January 22 (Chinese)
Polybona Films
$803,189
$138,041,360
$138,844,549
—