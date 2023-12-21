Home » These are the holidays of 2024 in Colombia
These are the holidays of 2024 in Colombia

by admin
These are the holidays of 2024 in Colombia

In 2024 Colombia will have a total of 18 holidays. This means that there will be 12 “bridges”, that is, three less than the 15 that there were in 2023.

This is because three of these dates will fall on a Wednesday: May 1, August 7 and December 25, reducing the frequency with which holiday bridges are created.

The 18 holidays in Colombia for 2024 are as follows:

January:

– January 1: New Year (Monday).
– January 8: Three Kings Day (Monday).

February:

– There are no holidays.

March:

– March 25: Saint Joseph’s Day (Monday).
– March 28: Holy Thursday.
– March 29: Good Friday.

April:

– There are no holidays.

Mayo:

– May 1: Labor Day (Wednesday).
– May 13: Ascension Day (Monday).

June:

– June 3: Corpus Christi (Monday).
– June 10: Day of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Monday).

Julio:

– July 1: Liturgical Feast of Saints Peter and Saints Paul (Monday).
– July 20: Colombian Independence Day (Saturday).

August:

– August 7: Day of the Battle of Boyacá (Wednesday).
– August 19: Assumption of the Virgin Mary (Monday).

September:

– There are no holidays.

October:

– October 14: Columbus Day (Monday).

November:

– November 4: All Saints’ Day (Monday).
– November 11: Independence of Cartagena (Monday).

December:

– December 8: Day of the Immaculate Conception (Sunday).
– December 25: Christmas (Wednesday).

