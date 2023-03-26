After the discovery of a series of videos taken from a maximum security prison by Ober Ricardo Martínez Gutiérrez, alias el Negro Ober, in which he threatened to kill businessmen, police officers, prosecutors and members of the community in general. Director of Inpec Colonel Daniel Gutiérrez announced the actions they will take in this circumstance.

The institution acted quickly, according to the colonel, and in coordination with the Police Gaula raided the cell where Negro Ober is being held to search for prohibited items, including cell phones, hallucinogenic drugs, and weapons, among others.

“We are conducting a thorough search of the entire establishment and all of its associates. Also, we’ll put you in a cell where you can’t communicate. We are also investigating which facility we can transfer him to,” and if repeated transfers are required, we do them, Colonel Gutierrez said.

Given that the tactics of alias Negro Ober have remained constant despite being detained, the Inpec director promised that he would report the situation to the Attorney General’s Office. This will make it possible to investigate the guards in charge of monitoring this issue and determine their responsibility in situations like this.

According to the director, the official also admitted that there is a lot of corruption in the country’s prisons. “In this one in particular there is going to be a mess, and if it is necessary to change and fire officials, it will be done,” said the official.

At least 15 Inpec officials, including prison guards and administrative staff, would be affected by the investigation because they are responsible for enforcing prison rules, which Negro Ober, alias Alias, clearly violated and otherwise enforced.

Additionally, Colonel Daniel Gutiérrez stated that efforts are being made with the Embassy to be able to more rigorously protect criminals of this caliber and thus avoid situations such as the one that occurred in the previous hours.