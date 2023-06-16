These are the measures that apply in Neiva for the San Pedro festivities

From today until next April 4, security and coexistence measures will be governed in Neiva for the San Pedro festivities.

Municipal authorities highlighted that this strategy was developed in collaboration with the Neiva Metropolitan Police, the National Army, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Air Force and entities of the Public Ministry such as the Attorney General’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Comptroller’s Office, as well as with Migration Colombia.

“Our goal is that both citizens and visitors feel safe when enjoying the activities that will take place in Neiva and its surroundings during these festivities,” said the mayor.

Measures taken

Within the framework of Decree 0518 of June 13, 2023, a series of prohibitions were established that will take effect from the opening of the festivities, scheduled for Friday, June 16 at the ‘Jorge Villamil Cordovez’ Music Park. after 6:00 p.m.

The decree prohibits the commercialization, sale and use of vuvuzelas, flour, foams and the like, as well as the inappropriate use of water during official acts of the sampedrinas festivities. The Neiva Metropolitan Police will be responsible for confiscating and making these elements available to the Directorate of Justice.

Hours for the rumba

Commercial establishments in the urban area of ​​the municipality may operate from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following day.

Commercial establishments located in corregimientos may operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. the following day.

As for the stands, boxes and public spaces assigned for the Sampedrina Season, they may be open from 8:00 am to 1:00 am the following day.

Other provisions

Among other provisions, the decree prohibits the hiring and involvement of children and adolescents in commercial activities that represent risks to their health and safety. In addition, the circulation of horses in the urban perimeter of the city is prohibited, except for horseback riding authorized on dates and times established by the Municipal Administration. The marketing and slaughter of pigs on public roads and the sale of pork without competent authorization are also prohibited.