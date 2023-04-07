Within this list are unusual names such as Lazarus, Adam, Jonah, Zacharias, and Aaron.

The National Registry of Civil Status has revealed that María and Juan are the biblical names most used by Colombians when registering their children. To date, 4,349,030 babies have been registered under the name of María, while Juan has 1,430,989 records. Isabel, Miguel and Jesús follow these two names in popularity, respectively.

In addition, the list of biblical names used by Colombians includes some unusual names such as Lázaro (4,614), Adán (4,066), Jonás (2,076), Zacarías (836) and Aarón (143). These names, while not as popular as the first ones on the list, have a significant number of people registered with them.

Regarding compound names, Miguel is the most used male name in Colombia with 484,505 records, followed by Jesús with 467,636 records. In the case of women, Isabel is the most popular compound name with 538,592 records, followed by Sara with 57,542 records.

The national director of civil registration, Rodrigo Pérez Monroy, explained that the choice of a person’s name is voluntary and, in the case of minors, it is a decision of the parents. It is important to note that the names chosen can have an influence on people’s lives and must be carefully selected.

«We see that these names are within our Colombian costumbrismo. Costumbrismo that to a large extent is close to the religious feeling. In this sense, moms and dads find attractiveness in biblical names to register their sons or daughters. For example, with names like María, Juan, Pedro, Jonás, among others,” she pointed out.