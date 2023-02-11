Home News These are the most important roles of Luis Fernando Múnera
These are the most important roles of Luis Fernando Múnera

by admin
The actor Luis Fernando Múnera, who passed away on February 9, is one of the most remembered artists on Colombian television and for his significant performances.
The actor born in Bello, Antioquia, passed away at the age of 73 on Thursday, February 10. His artistic career spanned more than 40 years, which is why he is one of the most remembered in the trade.

In addition to his acting career, his melodious voice was also a national icon, as he was one of the best broadcasters in the country.

His first role was in the production ‘Los conquistadores’, with which he became known in 1981.

Later, he participated in different films and series such as ‘El Bogotazo’ (1984), ‘La cautiva’ (1984), ‘Camino cerrado’ (1985), ‘Los dueños del poder’ (1986), among others.

Another of the recognized productions he was in was ‘The President’s Woman’ (1997), in which he played ‘Bernardo de Vengoechea’.

Already in the 2000s, he worked on the prestigious telenovela ‘Pedro el Escamoso’, in which he gave life to ‘Juan Pacheco’, the father of ‘Las Pacheco’ and ‘Paula’.

‘Pandillas Guerra y Paz’, broadcast since 1999, was another of the famous series in which Múnera appeared and played ‘Senator Ariosto Camacho’.

In 2012, he obtained a great antagonistic role in the series ‘Escobar, the patron of evil’, in which he represented ‘Coronel Pedregal’.

In that same year he worked on the telenovela ‘Rafael Orozco, el ídolo’, giving life to the character of ‘Alfonso López Michelsen’.

His last acting job was in the production ‘Antes del fuego’, in which he played ‘Don Genaro’ in 2020.

