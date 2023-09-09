These are the municipalities and townships of Cesar that will not have electricity next week

Afiniaa subsidiary of the EPM Group, reported through a press release that next week it will be carrying out optimization work to improve the electric energy service in the department of Cesar and its capital Valledupar.

To carry out these tasks, the company announced that it will suspend the energy service in the following circuits:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

• Guatapurí 2 Circuits: With the network optimization and element change work, the optimization of the energy service advances, so Electricity must be interrupted from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm., to users on Carrera 6 with Calle 10 in the neighborhood Novalito en Valledupar.

• Valledupar Circuit 7: Preventive maintenance actions are progressing for the change of hardware, crossheads and insulators, works that rrequire the suspension of electrical fluid in the following sectors: Tierra Nueva, El Mamón, La Mesa village in Valledupar from 9:40 am to 5:30 pm

• El Copey Circuit: from 7:40 am to 5:00 pm, the driving of posts and assembly of medium voltage will be carried out, during which time it will be without power in the rural area of ​​El Copey and the Chimila Corregimientos, San Francisco; El Silencio trails, La Puya.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

• Guatapurí Circuit 3: The technical team will carry out optimization work between the 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, time in which the customers of the company will be without power Carrera 6 with Calle 9 in Valledupar.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

• Curumaní Rural Circuit: from 7:50 am to 5:35 pm., the driving of new poles, reinforcements and network equipment will be carried out, actions that for safety require the interruption of the energy service in the following sectors of Curumaní: neighborhoods El Carmen, La Cruz, Centro, San Vicente, San Isidro, Simón Bolívar, Alto Prado, Santísima Trinidad, El Silencio. Trails: San Pedro, El Bolsillo, Las Galaxias, Tres Unidas, Morrocoyas, Piedras Blancas.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

• Guatapurí Circuit 2: from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, The braided network will be replaced and elements that have reached their useful life will be replaced, so it is necessary to suspend the electrical supply in the Carrera 7 with Calle 9 B in the Novalito neighborhood in Valledupar.

• San Diego Circuit 2: pole driving and assembly work will be carried out, which is why it will be without power from the 8:20 am to 6:00 pm the rural area of ​​San Diego, Los Tupes correction and sectors surrounding the Los Tupes – San Diego highway.

• Astrea 1 Circuit: Preliminary work will be carried out for the driving of medium voltage poles and several low voltage poles will be changed. Reason why it will be without power from 6:45 am until 5:10 pm on Carrera 4 between Calles 11 and 13 in the Santander neighborhood in Astrea.

• Line 593: from 7:45 am to 5:30 pm: Power service will be interrupted in the urban and rural areas of El Paso. Rural area of ​​La Paz, San José de OrienteSavannahs the middle, Minguillo and the corregies of Valledupar Guaimaral and El Perro.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

• Bankruptcy Circuit ll: from the 7:45 am until 5:00 pm., the electrical fluid will be suspended for the change of medium voltage poles, network elements and technical pruning in the following sectors:

-Corrections: La Paz, Rivera, Zapatosa; Rural area of ​​Chimichagua.

-Corrections: Solitude, Mataguillin, La Mata, Saloa, Las Vegas; Rural area of ​​Curumaní.

-Corrections: Sabanagrande, Acosta neighborhood, Champan, Broad Leaf, Guaimaral and adjacent sectors to the road Pailitas – Curumaní.

• El Copey Circuit: from the 7:40 am until 5:00 pmthe electricity supply will be suspended in the town of Chimila, San Francisco, El Silencio and La Puyato continue with the work of installing poles, assembling and preventive technical pruning work.