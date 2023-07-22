These are the names of those injured in the accident of a bus traveling to Valledupar

He Liberal Vanguard newspaper released the list of people who were injured after a bus from the brasilia company fell into an abyss jurisdiction of the municipality of El Playón, Santander. The company Brasilia, through a statement, reported that 9 people died and 32 were injured.

The bus left cucuta heading to the city of ValleduparHowever, around 5:00 in the morning, in the sector known as Boundaries“the driver when taking a curve went straight and he left the road hovering 200 meters into the abyss“.

Venezuelans and Colombians traveled on the bus: Moses Valderrama – Marie Fuentes Moreno – Valery Estrada – Yaneyly Prens – Alexa Alvarado – Jymber Rodriguez – Joshua Zambrano – Sebastian Rivero – Daniel Gonzalez Acevedo – Dayana Vasquez – Olga Alvarado – Alexis Jimenez – Nerwin Marin and Leonider Radiles Romero.

The list of injured is completed by: Katerin Serpa – Carlos Treco – Gabriel Abril – Yan Toloza – Rito Antonio Ortiz – Albert Hurtado – Joannes Serrante – Alberto Hurtado – Denis Delgado – Richi Saavedra -Frayer Ladinez – Emily Camacho – Maycarina Torres – Krismar Yepes and Saray Garcia.

“CRUE ambulances support the transfer of about 30 injured people to care centers in El Playón, Rionegro and Bucaramanga. Relief organizations are still on the site supporting rescue efforts“, Santander Disaster Risk Management published.

As the mayor of El Playón told the media, Wilmar Alexander barrios, Santander police did not respond to the tragedy because it was the jurisdiction of Norte de Santander.

#Attention | It is reported in the Límites sector, on the national highway of the municipality of #ElPlayon, accident of a Brasilia company bus, which leaves a preliminary balance of 10 people dead; units of the @DefensaCivilCo from El Playón provided an immediate response. pic.twitter.com/lUqptxqP4z — Disaster Risk Management | Santander (@OGRDSantander) July 22, 2023