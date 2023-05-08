These are the new rates for the taxi service in Yopal authorized by the Mayor’s Office – news

The Ministry of Mobility carried out the Financial Technical Study to set the rates of the Individual Automotive Land Transportation Public Service of the municipality of Yopal, effective 2023.

With the results, Decree 028 of 2023 specifies the taxi fares by zone and distance as follows:

MINIMUM CENTRAL RATE: Understands; from calle 3 to calle / diagonal 47 and between carrera 5 to carrera 33 – Homecenter: $6.000

ZONE 1: Comprehends; Americas – Cimarron – Raudal – Emerald – Villa Rita – Unisangil – Braulio Countryside – Samán del Rio – Villa Lucía – Sports Complex el Hobo – Sirivana Forests – Vargas Plain – Santa Martha Sun Towers – Guiriri Towers – Salomé Villa – Xiruma l – Pedregal Villages – Silence Towers – Santo Domingo Towers – Manare Trails – Manare Forests – August Seven – Industrial Zone – Yellow Flower Neighborhood – EDS Llanerita – Manigua – BJ Houses – Oxygen – Venegol Fields – Caleñita Parking Lot- Trail of St. Martha – Portal of St. Geronimo: $7.000

ZONE 2: Understands; Villa David – Cemetery – Xiruma II – Tuboscoop – Cubarrito Getsemaní – Villa Salomé I – My New Hope: $8.000

ZONE 3: Understands; Colina Campestre – Quintas del Llano – Prados de Bella Vista – Palogrande – Crusher – Villa Docente II – Airport – Las Tapas Spa – La Bendición Hotel – La Cabuya Bridge: $10.000

ZONE 4: Understands; Llano lindo – Campanilla – Clínica del Oriente – Torres de San Marcos – Villa Flor – Arayanes – Heliconias – Ciudad París – Llano Grande – Villa Nariño – Club Real Casanare – La Cancha – Sencitiva – Granahorrar: $11.000

ZONE 5: Understands; Comfacasanare CR. – Vereda la Vega Baja – Buena Vista Baja – Livestock Auction – Manacoor Fields – Biter – Remanso Battalion – Diana Rice – La Guafilla – Berlin City – Los Angeles – Motels: $12.000

ZONE 6: Understands; Ciudadela la Bendición (67th street to 89th street between 8 west races and 1a b west race) – Virgen de Manare – La Pedrera – Villa Lizeth: $16.000

ZONE 7: Understands; Morichal – San Rafael de Morichal – el Garcero – los Ranchos – Pacuara: $22.000

Fixed rates will have a nightly surcharge of FIVE HUNDRED PESOS ($500.00) M/CTE in the hours between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am, as well as on Sundays and holidays. In this way, it should be clarified that this increase cannot be collected independently if both cases (holiday and night) are presented. They don’t add up. only the initial value of the $500 pesos.

Likewise, it is the duty of the owner, holder and possessor or driver of an individual public service vehicle such as Taxi to carry the notice of the official rates in readable conditions for the passenger.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

Related