These are the panelists who will be at the Naturgas forum in Valledupar

These are the panelists who will be at the Naturgas forum in Valledupar

Entrepreneurs, union leaders, congressmen, experts, and representatives of the natural gas industry will be this Friday, January 27, at the Universidad Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina, in Valledupar, during the forum ‘Cesar’s bet towards an energy power department in Colombia’.

Some of the panelists of this event led by the Colombian Association of Natural Gas (Naturgas) will be: Rodolfo Anayapresident of Vanti; alberto garciapresidente de Drummond Energy; Thomas Stephen Lutzpresident of Canacol Energy Colombia; Maria del Pilar Jaramillorelationship officer of ENEL Colombia and Central America, and Camilo MoralesSecretary General of Naturgas.

From 7:45 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, the auditorium Pablo Oliveros Marmolejo will be the epicenter of analysis on the competitiveness of the department of Cesar in the implementation and production of renewable energy.

Luz Stella Murgas, president of Naturgas, assured that the Caribbean region “It is essential for the development of natural gas potential in Colombia with which it is expected to achieve the energy transition”.

