These are the points to claim the tickets for the Valledupar birthday concert

This Saturday, December 6, the traditional concert will be held with Vallenato music artists and other genres to celebrate the 474 years of the founding of the city of Valledupar.

The event will take place in the Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’ park from 5:00 in the afternoon, as part of the varied programming led by the administration of Ernesto Orozco.

Ana del Castillo, Rafa Pérez, Peter Manjarrés, Miguel Morales, Yader Romero, Kandy Maku, Jhon Mindiola and Lil Silvio & El Vega, will be in charge of making the vallenatos enjoy that night.

The tickets will be delivered to the Olímpica Stéreo radio station and to the Valledupar Mayor’s Office. The concert is free to the public.

