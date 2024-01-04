Home » These are the points to claim the tickets for the Valledupar birthday concert
News

These are the points to claim the tickets for the Valledupar birthday concert

by admin
These are the points to claim the tickets for the Valledupar birthday concert

This Saturday, December 6, the traditional concert will be held with Vallenato music artists and other genres to celebrate the 474 years of the founding of the city of Valledupar.

The event will take place in the Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’ park from 5:00 in the afternoon, as part of the varied programming led by the administration of Ernesto Orozco.

Ana del Castillo, Rafa Pérez, Peter Manjarrés, Miguel Morales, Yader Romero, Kandy Maku, Jhon Mindiola and Lil Silvio & El Vega, will be in charge of making the vallenatos enjoy that night.

The tickets will be delivered to the Olímpica Stéreo radio station and to the Valledupar Mayor’s Office. The concert is free to the public.

See also  Hunan's first "digital CPPCC member" went online to perform his duties and talked about how omni-media communication helps rural revitalization "cast soul" - Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

You may also like

He kills his mother and hangs himself, murder-suicide...

Environmental Disaster in El Palito: Oil Affects 70...

“Large parts of the American east coast are...

Arturo Char is released due to expiration of...

Snow level drops to 200-400 metres, flakes also...

Mission to the Moon took off successfully this...

Justice for raping his stepdaughter

Accusations at VAR, FIGC Prosecutor’s Office opens proceedings...

Musk says there is “no trace” of drugs...

Tremor in the USA today, Monday, January 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy