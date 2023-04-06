As of this Wednesday, the National Police in coordination with the administrative authorities launched the Exodus Plan to accompany thousands of travelers who travel through the roads of the department of Cesar during the end of Lent.

The campaign operatives began in three key points of the region such as the Pueblo Bello entrance, the Valledupar – Río Seco road section and the El Copey toll booth.

“We are articulated at the national level with all the road axes of the Exodus Plan, especially the main roads of the department that communicate from the interior to the Caribbean coast for permanent accompaniment with the Police units and all the capacities we have”, said Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, commander of the Cesar Police Department.

The police have some 14 checkpoints located in El Copey, La Loma, Los Cauchos sector in Valledupar, Bosconia, Codazzi, Curumaní, La Paz, Pailitas, Aguachica and San Alberto. Similarly, the Tenth Brigade of the National Army announced that it made available 30 checkpoints distributed between the departments of Cesar and La Guajira.

Last Sunday, the authorities informed that, according to the statistics of the tollsaround 150 thousand vehicles transited through the department of Cesar with a moderate flow at the beginning of Easter, so it is expected that travelers will increase on these days due to the work break.

Available are the following emergency lines: 111 for disaster care, 112 Police, 119 firefighters, 123 single national emergency line, 127 transit, 132 Red Cross, 144 Civil Defense, 147 anti-kidnapping, anti-terrorism and anti-extortion.

“We invite all citizens to take into account the precautionary measures that we have already discussed through different means, we must put them into practice and rely on the Public Force, our Army, which is also on the roads, and the National Police, mainly the one on the road”pointed out León Rodríguez.

In Valledupar the road safety controls in the urban area they will be in charge of the municipal agents who have concentrated in strategic points such as the Transportation Terminal.

Meanwhile, the National Police concentrates its ecitizen security efforts in sectors with the greatest influx for the time such as churches, the Hurtado spa, among others.

RESTRICTIONS

The Ministry of Transport indicated that there will beto restrictions at the national level for cargo vehicles with capacity equal to or greater than 3.4 tons (3400 kilograms). However, at the departmental level this restriction only will apply on April 6 and 8 in the following ways:

– On April 6 of Holy Thursday between 6 am and 3 pm, this type of vehicle will not be able to travel on the Bucaramanga – San Alberto, El Banco – Tamalameque – El Burro, and San Roque – Aguachica sections.

-On Saturday April 8, the measure will also be applied in the aforementioned sections from 4 pm to 11 pm