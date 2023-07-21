Home » These are the road closures for the Hip Hop al Parque Festival in Bogotá
News

In order to carry out the Festival Hip Hop al Parque 2023 next Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July 2023, the District Mobility Secretary (SDM) authorized the following affectations and/or road closures:

Avenida calle 63 (calzada sur) between avenida carrera 68 and avenida carrera 60. Avenida calle 63 (calzada norte) between avenida carrera 60 and avenida carrera 68. Ciclorruta south side of avenue 63 between avenida carrera 68 and avenida carrera 60.

It is important to note that these road closures will be brought forward from 09:00 am to 10:00 pm

authorized diversions

-Users traveling north-south on Av. carrera 60 and wish to take av. calle 63 to the west, they must continue along av. carrera 60 south and av. 53rd street or ave. west 26th street. (see map 1)

-Users traveling east-west on Av. Calle 63, they should take Av. carrera 60 south and av. 53rd street or ave. west 26th street. (see map 1).

-Users traveling west-east along Av. Calle 63, they should take Av. carrera 68 to the south and av. east 26th street. (see map 2).

-Users traveling north-south on Av. carrera 68 and wish to take av. calle 63 to the east, they should continue along av. carrera 68 to the south and av. east 26th street. (see map 2).

Users traveling in a south-north direction on Av. carrera 68 and wish to take av. calle 63 to the east, they should take av. east 53rd street. (see map 3).

