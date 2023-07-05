These are the winners of the 35th version of the Festival de la Patilla in La Peña

After 3 days of partying, The 35th edition of the La Patilla Festival ended in the village of La Peña, La Guajira, which left new winners in the Unpublished Song, Custom Song, Piqueria, Horse Racing, Comilón de Patilla and Best Patilla contests; prizes that were delivered on the Claudio Mendoza stage at dawn on Monday, July 3.

In the Unpublished Song contest, the winner was the composer Giovannis Solano with the merengue ‘El reclamation’, in which he makes a protest against the vallenato ‘Nueva ola’ and calls for the roots of minstrels and traditional accordion music to be respected.

The young man stated that he was proud of the audience that applauded him in each of his presentations, which gave him more confidence when performing his song on the final night before the qualifying jury made up of singer-songwriter Carlos Amaris, folklorist Joaco Guillén and the composer Jose Bolivar.

Second place went to Jannina Gámez with the song ‘Encontré el amor’ and third place went to Lisandro Sierra with the ride ‘Baño de conciencia’.

PIQUERIA

The suddentists put their creativity to the test in the Piqueria contest. ANDei Campo stayed with the first placeSecond place went to José Fernando González. Third place was obtained by Sandro Argote and Carlos Julio Vega after presenting a tie between the two contestants.

CUSTOM SONG

With the song ‘El sentir del pueblo’ the Campuzano Brothers, from the village of Carretalito, won the Unpublished Customs Song contest at the Patilla Festival. After several years, this contest was held, which pays tribute to the customs of the peoples and the traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation.

HORSE RACING

Without a doubt, the Horse Racing continues to be one of the most striking contests of the Festival de la Patilla. This year, first place was won by the horse ‘El Tentador’ from Hacienda La Duda, second place ‘El Mono’ from Sitio Nuevo and third place ‘La Bala’ from Las Palomas de La Peña farm.

BEST PATILLA AND EATER OF PATILLA

The Best Patilla award went to Rubiel Cataño, who presented the fruit with the best flavor, color, size and texture. The novelty in this contest is that it was held on the Claudio Mendoza stage before the eyes of the spectators and not behind closed doors as was the case in other years, giving value to the efforts of the farmers.

For his part, the Comilón de Patilla this year awarded Jorge López for eating more than four and a half torrejas in one minute, receiving applause from the audience on the stage, Claudio Mendoza, who gave him an ovation during his presentation.

HOMAGES AND RECOGNITIONS

During the 35th version of the Festival de la Patilla, they paid posthumous tribute to Alfredo Mendoza Cataño, Almeca, who stood out for the well-being of La Peña and for carrying out this folkloric and cultural event for several years.

In addition, they recognized the work of Juan Carlos Moscote and Fénix de Jesús Arocha, the parents of the La Patilla Festival; Jesualdo Cataño, the Mendoza Vega Brothers and the journalists Juan Cataño Bracho and Noralma Peralta.

Churo Díaz, Farid Leonardo, Tato Fragozo, Óscar Gamarra, Rafa Roncallo and Rafa Daza, among others, were part of the list of local artists and of national and international stature that enlivened the Festival de la Patilla, thrilling tourists from San Juan del Cesar, Villanueva, Valledupar, Patillal, Maicao, Riohacha, Barranquilla, Bogotá and other cities in the national territory who visited the corregimiento for 3 days from La Pena, La Guajira.

By: Lucía Mendoza Cuello/ EL PILÓN.

