These are the Winners of the Piloneras Parade at the Vallenato Festival 2023

These are the Winners of the Piloneras Parade at the Vallenato Festival 2023

After the colorful parade of bollards that took place last Thursday, April 27, the group of judges issued the result of their qualification, which determined the first three places in this competition.

In this sense, the ruling gave the first place winners to Pilón Cañahuate, from the traditional neighborhood of Valledupar, which has participated in this contest without interruption.

Second place was obtained by the Manaure Mayor’s Office, with its pylon, Los Manaureros; Third place was awarded to the Pailitas pylon with Social Justice, from the Pailitas Mayor’s Office.

The Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation congratulates the winners and participants for their significant contribution to the preservation of the traditions that give identity to the most important accordion festival in the world.

