These are the women who fight against climate change in Bogotá

During the Administration of Mayor Claudia López, caring for the planet and people, as well as women’s empowerment and strategies to deal with climate change, have become transcendental issues that mark a milestone for the city.

For this reason, the C40 Cities network and the District Environment and Women’s Secretariats presented the Women4Climate mentoring program that promotes women’s leadership in the field of the climate crisis.

This global initiative promoted by C40 and the L’Oréal Foundation, seeks to unite committed leaders from the public, private and civil society sectors, with emerging women leaders at different stages in the development of their ideas, proposals and climate solutions.

Since its launch in 2017, the Women4Climate program has been implemented in 22 cities, reaching all continents and more than 500 women to date.

Women who were interested in participating in the program applied with their projects and ideas in an open call in previous months.

¨We are happy because we are launching Women4Climate, an initiative in which C40, an international network of municipalities that work against climate change, is supporting us; to establish a mentoring and apprenticeship system; among women who want to work defending and fighting against climate change. We have wonderful women, our Mujeres que Ververcecen and mentors who have a long way to go in defense of the environment”, pointed out the Secretary of the Environment, Carolina Urrutia.

The Virgilio Barco Public Library was the main stage to publicize the collaborative process of the 22 apprentices and 22 selected mentors.

In this process, projects aligned with the city’s commitment to face the climate crisis will be strengthened. The program provides support, mentoring and development opportunities to women committed to the fight against climate change, so that they implement actions inspired by the philosophy “think local, act global”.

Women4Climate mentoring will take place in Bogotá from July to December 2023.

¨We are launching the Women for Climate program, it is the first time we have done it in Bogotá; We are delighted to be working with the city on this wonderful project with more than 20 mentors and 20 students who will work on projects of environmental sustainability and inclusive and equitable climate action,” said Sarah Arboleda, head of the climate action implementation program for Latin America at C40.

Women4Climate will have two fronts, the first, is the mentoring program, and the second, aims to strengthen another initiative of the current Administration called ¨Mujeres que Verdecen¨.

This online course content with Women4Climate will be “Developing Skills for Women’s Leadership in Climate Action”, delivered by C40 Cities in partnership with the L’Oréal Foundation. The objective is to inspire the participants and improve their leadership skills to implement climate initiatives based on the principles of inclusion and equity.

Participants in the mentoring program and Mujeres que Ververcecen will have networking opportunities to build relationships, connect and learn from one another.

¨We hope to leave a learning process, to strengthen oversight, activism, organizations and projects, so that Bogotá has more and more women leaders, empowered, strong, better trained and projects that are transforming realities in the city every day¨, added the secretary of the Environment, Carolina Urrutia.

Why is the Women4Climate program being developed in Bogotá?

Through this initiative, women in a state of economic and social vulnerability receive conditional cash transfers, theoretical and practical training, in exchange for their work to improve the city’s green areas and adapt it to the effects of climate change.

Following the learning-by-doing approach that has characterized this program, the 1,350 women participating in Mujeres que Verdecen will benefit from up-to-date training content on women’s leadership and inclusive approaches to climate action.

¨This Administration has bet a lot as its pillar to take care of people and take care of the planet; What we are doing with Mujeres por el Clima, is to strengthen this connection, it is that the Women who Green, who have already been trained in greening the city, in addition to their role as caregivers, have more tools to strengthen themselves, to be able to continue protecting the planet”, said the Secretary for Women, Diana Rodríguez.

First of all, the Bogotá Mayor’s Office has decided to join this network and implement the program, like many cities in the world, since the District faces various challenges related to climate change such as air pollution, the disposal waste, consumption and sustainable mobility.

The 2020-2025 Climate Action Policy recognizes the urgency of tackling climate change comprehensively and based on collective effort, in order to make the city increasingly sustainable and resilient.

Added to these challenges, the city also has different challenges in promoting, guaranteeing gender equality and the full participation of women and those who identify as such in the sphere of climate change.

As indicated by the Public Policy for Women and Gender Equality 2020 – 2030, it is necessary to strengthen said Policy due to the persistence of inequities, barriers, gaps, inequality, discrimination, gender subordination and violence against women that limit the full exercise of their rights. throughout his life.

With the Women4Climate program, it is exalted and recognized that women are powerful agents of change in the communities and, on the other hand, the District is encouraged to implement climate actions that are inclusive of gender and that benefit the general public. in an equitable way.

About C40 Cities

C40 is a network of nearly 100 mayors from the world‘s major cities, working to implement the urgent action required to tackle the climate crisis and create a future where everyone, everywhere can prosper.

The mayors of C40 cities commit to using a science-based, people-centred approach to help the world limit global warming to 1.5°C and build healthy, equitable and resilient communities. Through the Global Green New Deal, municipalities are working with a broad coalition of representatives from labor, business, the youth movement, and civil society to go further and faster than ever before.

The current chair of C40 is the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg serves as Chairman of the Board for three terms. C40’s work is made possible by three strategic supporters: Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Realdania.

