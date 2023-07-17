These are those admitted for the position of National Registrar

Of the 137 applicants who presented themselves for the position of National Registrar, 37 candidates remained, after the presidents of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and State Council made the election of a smaller group.

The list is made up of 33 men and 4 women, including the former president of the National Electoral Council and former magistrate, Doris Ruth Mendez; and the ex-magistrates Caesar Augustus Abreo y Armando Novoa; former delegate registrars like Alfonso Portela, Jaime Hernando Suárez.

In the same way, among the applicants are current officials of the Registry, such as the director of internal control, Juan Felipe Zapata.

It is important to mention that candidates who were not admitted to this new list may appeal the decision between July 21 and 27, 2023.

It is important to mention that the National Registrar of Civil Status is chosen by the presidents of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and the Council of State, through a merit contest.

He has a term of four years, he must meet the same qualities that are required to be a magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice) and he must not have held leadership positions in political parties or movements within the year immediately prior to his election.

The functions of the Registrar’s Office include directing and organizing elections, adopting civil registry policies in Colombia, being in charge of identifying all Colombians, and protecting the exercise of the right to vote and the identification of individuals.

Complete list:

