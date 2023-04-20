“These children are the ones who will defend the culture later on”

Kaleth Morales and Martín Elías have a common place in their beginnings within Vallenato folklore. Both went through the study of ‘Gabby’ Arregoces before reaching musical stardom.

For this reason, Arregocés, a vallenato passionate about music, producer, singer-songwriter, discoverer and promoter of new talents, is an authoritative voice when it comes to talking about the importance of supporting the new generations.

Gabby Arregocés, producer, singer-songwriter, talent discoverer and creator of the Valledupar Composer Museum./PHOTO: Courtesy.



In addition to the children of Diomedes Díaz and Miguel Morales, singers like Mono Zabaleta and the Kvrass group, also received a ‘little push’ to start their musical life. “They took their first step in recording there, there are many who have received that little push”remembers today the also businessman.

‘at the gates of the beginning of the Festival number 56 and about the children’s accordion contest, organized by EL PILÓN, within the framework of the forum ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?’ to be held on Monday, April 24, Arregocés draws attention to the urgency within folklore to cultivate in children the defense of the autochthonous vallenato.

“For me it is always a pleasure to support the new generation, so that customs are not lost, that is where the importance lies, giving value to the raw material, I try to contribute my bit so that the new generation is each time better speaking musically”pointed out Arregocés.

For the above reason, the creator of the Valledupar Composer Museum He joined the children’s accordion contest led by the newspaper EL PILÓN and promised to reward the winner with the recording of a song in his studios.

“For me it is the most important thing, because these children are the ones who are building their own path, they are in the moment of learning and they have to be taught the good things, these children are the ones who are going to defend their culture later, in me always they will find a guide or a contribution, it is about this generation valuing the principles of a musician and artist”, highlighted Arregocés.

On the alliance that will allow the child winner of this children’s accordion contest Having a few hours of recording to record your favorite song, Arregocés explained that it can be in any of the 4 airs or the commercial song you want.

“The child will be saving a lot of work time and a contribution is being given to his preparation as an artist, because he polishes it, with the metric, the measure. It’s incredible to see accordion players who are excellent musicians out on the town, but when you enter a recording studio things get complicated”says Arregocés.

It is worth mentioning that applications to the contest for accordion-playing children from 8 to 10 years They end this Thursday, April 20. Those interested in participating must send a video of maximum 59 seconds and their personal data to [email protected]

Regarding the selection process, it will be in charge of a qualifying jury, who will preselect the 10 finalists and the official list will be published on April 23 on the social networks of EL PILÓN.

These 10 finalists will appear before the jury within the framework of the forum ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?‘, which will be held on Monday, April 24 at the Casa de la Cultura from 9 am

BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN