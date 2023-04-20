These countries declared Friday the first day of Eid al-Fitr, and Oman declared Saturday

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq announced that tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, while the Sultanate of Oman said that Friday is the completion of the month of Ramadan.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Royal Court revealed that the Supreme Court announced that next Friday will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

And the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said that The Supreme Court has declared that tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr for this year 1444 AH.

#Royal CourtThe Supreme Court: Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr for this year 1444 AH.#was – SPA Royal News (@spagov) April 20, 2023

United Arab Emirates

Today, Thursday, the United Arab Emirates announced that tomorrow, Friday, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The official UAE news agency, WAM, said: “Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in the UAE.”

Palestine

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Chairman of the Supreme Ifta Council, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, announced this evening, Thursday, that tomorrow, Friday, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

And the Mufti said, “In the meeting held by the Palestinian Dar Al Iftaa in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to investigate the crescent of Shawwal for this year 1444 AH, it was proven that the crescent of Shawwal was sighted this night, and accordingly; Tomorrow, Friday, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

He added: “From the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first of the two qiblas, the second of the two mosques, and the path of the Messenger Muhammad, we congratulate Muslims in the east and west of the land, and we congratulate our Palestinian people in the homeland and diaspora, on the occasion of this feast.

the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Jordan, Sheikh Abdul Karim Al-Khasawneh, announced that tomorrow, Friday, will be the first day of Shawwal for the year 1444 AH, and thus it will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr. Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr (Grand Mufti of the Kingdom)#Petra #Jordan #urgent pic.twitter.com/gKMvzU79s5 — Jordan News Agency (@Petranews) April 20, 2023 Al-Khasawneh added, “The competent legal and astronomical committees have studied the movements of the moon and investigated its phases accurately, and based on these results, it has been proven by the Council for Fatwa, Research and Islamic Studies that tomorrow is the first day of the month of Shawwal.” The Saudi Royal Court revealed that the Supreme Court will announce next Friday the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Egyptian Arabic Republic

The Egyptian Dar Al Iftaa announced Friday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr. The Mufti of the Republic, Dr. Shawky Allam, said that the Sharia committees have observed the confirmation of the crescent of the month of Shawwal, and accordingly, tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

pic.twitter.com/xQ97Fc1ggz The Egyptian House of Ifta (@EgyptDarAlIfta) April 20, 2023

The Grand Mufti of the Republic sent his congratulations to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the army and policemen, the Egyptians and the entire Egyptian people.

Yemen

The Yemeni Ministry of Endowments announced that tomorrow, Friday, April 21, 2023 AD, is the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The ministry said in a statement, “After continuous contact with the Shawwal Crescent Vision Committee for this year, and their follow-up of the crescent in the areas where it is expected to appear, the ministry has confirmed the sighting of the crescent for this year 1444 AH, and thus tomorrow (Friday, corresponding to April 21 / 2023 AD) will be the first The days of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr) according to the words of the Holy Prophet (Fast when you see it, and break your fast when you see it, and if it is cloudy for you, then complete the number of thirty days).

Kuwait

The Sharia Vision Authority in Kuwait announced that tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Kuwaiti Sharia Vision Authority: Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr https://t.co/VxRFq5oOTo#kuna #Kuwait – KUNA KUNA (@kuna_ar) April 20, 2023

According to accurate astronomical calculations and the calculations of the Al-Ajairi Scientific Center, the crescent of Eid Al-Fitr and the first of Shawwal 2023 were seen in the sky of Kuwait today, Thursday evening, so that the number of days of the astronomical month of Ramadan in Kuwait is 29 days, incomplete.

Lebanon

The Lebanese Dar Al-Fatwa announced that the sighting of the crescent was confirmed in the country, and that tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Qatar



The Qatari Ministry of Awqaf announced that the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1444 AH has been confirmed.

The Ministry also clarified that tomorrow, Friday, April 21, 2023, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announces that the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1444 AH has been confirmed, and that tomorrow, Friday, corresponding to April 21, 2023, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.#Qena pic.twitter.com/P9BpRZFc1v – Qatar News Agency (@QatarNewsAgency) April 20, 2023

the two seas



The Sharia Vision Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain announced that tomorrow, Friday, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr for the year 1444 AH. This came in a statement by the Sharia Vision Authority, as follows: And Sheikh Dr. Ibrahim bin Rashid Al-Muraikhi and Sheikh Rashid bin Hassan Al-Buainain, in the meeting room in the building of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Syria

The Fiqh Scientific Council of the Syrian Ministry of Endowments announced that tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Iraq



The Iraqi authorities announced that tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, with the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal confirmed.

“The Sunni Endowment Office announces tomorrow the first day of Eid al-Fitr.” https://t.co/Us3rDP1R2Z – Conscious (@INA__NEWS) April 20, 2023

Sudan

The Sudanese authorities announced that tomorrow, Friday, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Sultanate of Oman

The Sultanate of Oman announced that tomorrow, Friday, April 21, will be the completion of the month of Ramadan, and that Saturday will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

And the Ministry of Endowments said in a statement: “The sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1444 AH has not been proven.”

# Statement

The sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1444 AH has not been proven pic.twitter.com/rfXoyBw0zH – Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs – Sultanate of Oman (@meraoman) April 20, 2023

Indonesia, Malaysia and the Sultanate of Brunei announced that Eid al-Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22, due to the lack of evidence of seeing the crescent this evening, Thursday.

It should be noted that Algeria, Libya and Mauritania have not yet announced the date of Eid Al-Fitr.

