The singer artist AAMRON discussed this Saturday with media professionals, members of the International Federation of Francophone Publishers and Writers Journalists (FIJEEF) on the protection of personal data and the depravity of morals on social networks.

This meeting follows the observation of the poor use of social networks by some young people. It also marks the beginning of a series of actions including awareness campaigns for young people to fight against this scourge.

“We realized that in the digital age where the trend is to enhance the cultural potential of countries, African youth are lost in the depravity of morals and excel in negativity. We therefore had to bring a special touch to encourage young people to act differently. We wanted to raise awareness to inform people about the dangers that await them if they indulge in anything on social networks, “said AAMRON.

He adds: “This mission is incumbent on all of us because it is the future of all Togolese youth in particular and African youth in general that is threatened. We will use all the channels necessary to get the message across and reach the consciences”.

The artist also announced the release since February 10 of his new single “new files” which makes young people aware of the dangers that await them on social networks if they misuse them.

He also invited young people to avoid sharing very personal data on social networks. “The protection of personal data is a necessity because we do not know what we are exposing ourselves to. Avoid sharing our nudity, avoid sharing information that is a little too personal on social networks”, urged AAMRON.

Rachel Doubidji