The major strike by railway workers next Monday will also have an impact on the region. On some routes it is already clear that there will be cancellations, on others there will only be information over the weekend or directly on Monday. DB regional press spokesman Horst Künzl advises all users of local and long-distance public transport to get up-to-date information on Monday (see info box).

Buses in Tubingen

The city traffic in Tübingen is affected by the warning strikes not affected be: A press release from Stadtwerke (SWT) states that SWT is assuming regular operation. Also the Line 18 to Rottenburg will run regularly. However, delays are to be expected, according to Omnibus Groß, which operates this line. More cars are expected to be on the roads, and traffic jams may occur. In addition, during previous large-scale strikes, some of the bus stations were blocked, so that the buses could not arrive or leave there on time. And it is likely that the buses will be busier than on other days.

The Regionalverkehr Alb-Bodensee (RAB) is on strike from the start of operations to the end of operations. Therefore, when driving the line 19 between Bühl and the clinics there are cancellations because some of the journeys are carried out by RAB.

The commuter routes

There is still no precise information from DB Regio that the Ammertalbahn operates, on the effects of the strike on the Ammertalbahn. The district office wrote in a press release on Friday: “It is very likely that there will be no regular train service between Tübingen and Herrenberg.”

Since local transport in Stuttgart is also on strike, it is quite possible that it will also be on the Route Tübingen-Stuttgart failures will occur.

On the routes of the Württembergische Eisenbahn-Gesellschaft (WEG) there will be delays and cancellations on Monday, as the company announced. Among other things Schönbuchbahn between Dettenhausen and Böblingen is operated by the WEG. “The WEG is doing everything it can to maintain a certain basic offer on the rails on Monday despite the warning strike,” says the press release. Nevertheless, passengers are asked to choose alternative means of transport to get to their destination.