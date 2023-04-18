These stars played for Real and Chelsea

HistoryFor the third year in a row, Real Madrid and Chelsea meet, this time as in 2022 in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. In the history of the two clubs, 15 players have changed sides, four of them are facing each other this time.
It took 23 years for Real Madrid and Chelsea to cross swords again in 2021. And now it’s the third year in a row that the two top clubs have met. The Champions League quarter-finals in 2023 will also be exciting because some people know both sides – in addition to Carlo Ancelotti, there are also 15 players.
In the quarter-finals of 2022 he was still on the side of the “Blues”, after his free transfer the following summer he now wears the white jersey: Antonio Rüdiger meets the club where he has been promoted to world-class defender.
In 2019 his dream came true: Eden Hazard moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid for 100-115 million! The Belgian could look back on a successful time with the “Blues”. In 352 competitive games he scored 110 goals and 92 assists. In seven years at Chelsea, the La Louvière man won six trophies and was also named England’s Player of the Year in 2015. He was unable to show his class with the Royals due to many injuries at the beginning and then poor performances. Theoretically, he still has some time: his contract runs until the summer of 2024.
As the transfer summer of 2015 gradually came to an end, the royals suddenly announced that Mateo Kovačić now be one of them. For a transfer fee of 30 million euros, Real steered the then 21-year-old from Inter Milan to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. After three seasons, the dynamic box-to-box player saw no alternative with the Spanish record champions. He was initially drawn to London on loan for a year and then permanently. The Croatian made 109 appearances for the white ballet, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. He has won the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup three times, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the league and Supercopa once each. But he has also become a legend at Chelsea.
The next Madrilenian to meet his former side: Thibaut Courtois was the Chelsea goalkeeper from 2014 to 2018. The Blancos had the services of the 1.99 meter goalkeeper cost 35 million euros and after he shared the place with Keylor Navas in the crisis season 2018/19, he has flourished as the undisputed number one since 2019 and has been allowed to do so since then be counted among the most important Blancos.
Mark Alonso can’t really be counted among them, like Saúl Ñíguez, but unlike Saúl, Alonso came during his time at Real Madrid “Factory” but still a one-minute short assignment for the pros – 2010 against Racing Santander. Alonso’s father of the same name is more of a real legend. In the summer of 2022, Alonso also went to Barcelona.
The fact that football is a fast-moving business and that many players change clubs like shoes has been shown by a few migratory birds. If you Alvaro Morata wants to count is up to you. From 2005 to 2007 he took his first steps in football in Atlético’s youth before growing to international greatness at Real Madrid. But just like after the years 2014 to 2016 at Juventus, after the return and double season in 2016/17 he wanted to leave the royal team again, so he went back to the “Colchoneros”, his family’s favorite club, via Chelsea in 2019. A year and a half later it was enough and Morata returned to Turin, now he is back at Atlético. He appeared in 72 games for the Londoners and scored 24 competitive goals. The Royals scored 31 goals in 95 games.
The transfer from Michael Essien in the summer of 2012 from Chelsea to Real Madrid was one of the curious. Because it came as a surprise to many. Even the midfielder wasn’t prepared at the time to sign at Madrid on such short notice, albeit on loan. Essien was only informed about the transfer to the royal one day before. That day, however, Essien still had to play with the “Blues” in the UEFA Super Cup against Atlético in Monaco. A day later he was already in the Spanish capital and signed a contract for one season. From September 2012 to the end of May 2013, Essien made 35 competitive appearances for the “white ballet”, scoring two goals and one assist. The midfielder is currently without a club.
Ricardo Carvalho moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid for eight million euros in the 2010/11 season. Before that, from 1996 to 2004 to be precise, the 75-time national player played for FC Porto (was loaned out three times in between), with which he won the Champions League in 2004 under the leadership of José Mourinho. At Blancos, however, he was only an integral part of the starting eleven for the first of a total of three years, because a few weeks after the start of the second season a persistent knee injury put him out of action for four months. From then on, Mourinho entrusted Sergio Ramos to the vacant role in central defence, with Álvaro Arbeloa taking over at right-back. Carvalho made 77 competitive appearances for Los Blancos, scoring three goals. He was also once Spanish champion and Spanish cup winner.
Real Madrid committed for a proud sum of 35 million euros in the summer of 2007 Arjen Robben from Chelsea. After only two years it was over again. The Real stage came to an abrupt end for Robben in the summer of 2009. Because the mega purchases of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso meant that one or two pennies had to be taken again, Florentino Pérez sold the Dutchman to Bayern Munich for 24 million euros. There the dreaded left foot became a club legend. In Madrid, however, he only managed to win two titles and did not live up to his expectations.
Lassana Diarra was among 18 Real Madrid players signed during the winter period. In 2009, “Lass” was supposed to plug the hole in defensive midfield, which is why Los Blancos transferred €20m to Portsmouth. The Frenchman won three titles with Los Blancos before moving to Russia in 2012. The Frenchman previously played for the two London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea. Diarra spent one season with the “Blues” before moving to city rivals in the 2007/08 season.
Claude Makelele made a dream come true in 2000 when he joined Real Madrid in 2000. Los Blancos signed him from Celta Vigo for 14 million euros. But despite good performances, the Frenchman left Los Blancos after just three seasons – arguably one of the most controversial departures in royal club history. His new club: Chelsea FC. The Frenchman played there for five years before returning home in 2008 and ending his career at Paris Saint-Germain in 2011.
The emerging career of Nicolas Anelka started at 16 with Paris Saint-Germain, who triumphed in the 1996 European Cup Winners’ Cup. After a year, he moved to Arsenal FC on the island, where Real Madrid then became aware of the French youngster. In the summer of 1999, the royals shelled out a whopping 35 million euros for Anelka – for a 20-year-old, which meant an enormous amount of money by the standards of the time. But the transfer hardly paid off. After just one season, the Real Madrid adventure was over for the Frenchman, who then became a migratory bird and was signed by several clubs. Also at Chelsea. Anelka played for England for four years before continuing his football journey in other leagues.
Geremi Njitap should probably only be known to many older Real fans. In 1999, the royals became aware of the Cameroonian, who was still convincing at the Turkish first division club Gençlerbirliği Ankara. Njitap stayed with the Spanish record champions for three years and was twice the Champions League winner and Spanish champion once. In 2002, the right-back was loaned out to Middlesbrough FC. There, the fans voted him player of the season. During this engagement in the Premier League, Chelsea FC became aware of him and signed him for a fee of six million pounds (equivalent to ten million euros). After a few more stints in England and Turkey, Njitap ended his football career in 2011.
Many professionals are working towards playing for Real Madrid. Gonzalo Higuain made that leap as a teenager – in 2007 Los Blancos signed him from Argentina from River Plate for €12m. After six and a half years he left the Spanish capital with six titles, 121 goals and 56 assists in 264 games for Italy for SSC Napoli. The Argentine became one of the most feared attackers on the planet and was sold to Juventus for over €90m. However, he only stayed there for two years before brief engagements at AC Milan and Chelsea followed. He is now ending his career with his brother Federico at Beckham’s Inter Miami.
Yes, you read that right. Samuel Eto’o also played for both top clubs. Los Blancos nabbed the Cameroonian talent in 1996 but he never established himself in the first team from Castilla and has often been loaned out. Eto’o only played seven competitive games before moving to RCD Mallorca in 2000. After several detours, the Cameroonian finally ended up at Chelsea in the 2013/14 season, where, however, it was over after just one season. In 2019 the attacker ended his career.