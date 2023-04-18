These stars played for Real and Chelsea

The fact that football is a fast-moving business and that many players change clubs like shoes has been shown by a few migratory birds. If you Alvaro Morata wants to count is up to you. From 2005 to 2007 he took his first steps in football in Atlético’s youth before growing to international greatness at Real Madrid. But just like after the years 2014 to 2016 at Juventus, after the return and double season in 2016/17 he wanted to leave the royal team again, so he went back to the “Colchoneros”, his family’s favorite club, via Chelsea in 2019. A year and a half later it was enough and Morata returned to Turin, now he is back at Atlético. He appeared in 72 games for the Londoners and scored 24 competitive goals. The Royals scored 31 goals in 95 games.

(Photo: IMAGO/PRiME Media Images)