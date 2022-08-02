Original title: These tasks must be completed before the C919 completes the forensic test flight commercial operation!

According to the official WeChat account of COMAC, on August 1, the domestic large passenger aircraft C919 completed the certification test flight.

As soon as the news came out, it was exciting. So, does the completion of the forensic test flight mean that we can meet the C919 immediately? How far is the domestic large aircraft from commercial operation?

“A milestone node”

“Certificate test flight is a typical ‘take-by-fly’ model. If there is a problem in any of the links, the Civil Aviation Administration will ask COMAC to rectify it.” Li Hanming, an expert from Civil Aviation Resources Network, told China-Singapore Finance, “Successfully completing the forensic test flight is equivalent to The substantive work of forensics has been completed.”

“Completing the certification test flight is a milestone. It means that the test aircraft has completed all the required actions for the test flight.” Qi Qi, a specially-appointed expert from the China Air Transport Association Transportation Expert Think Tank and deputy dean of the School of Economics and Management of Guangzhou Civil Aviation Vocational and Technical College, told Sino-Singapore Caijing, “The next step is to organize the test flight data and documents, summarize and report the materials. Ultimately, the airworthiness certificate can be issued only after the review of experts in the airworthiness field.”

“It is the first time that a (domestic) large-scale civil aircraft has been certified in my country, which is also equivalent to a teaching process.” Qi Qi said that the completion of the certification test flight is a necessary condition for the C919 large passenger aircraft to obtain an airworthiness certificate. “Subsequently, some corresponding debugging may be carried out, or some test flights of supplementary subjects may be carried out. The specific situation depends on the data.”

Before commercial operation, but also to complete these tasks

“Obtaining the airworthiness certificate is the next important node.” Qi Qi said that after obtaining the airworthiness certificate, COMAC will deliver the aircraft to the first launch user (airline) in accordance with the agreement, and then the launch user will program the aircraft into its airline. Fleet sequence, in order to arrange the corresponding flight.

“At present, it is not far from the official commercial operation of the domestic large passenger aircraft C919.” Li Hanming said that on the one hand, it is necessary to obtain the “driving license” of the aircraft, that is, the airworthiness certificate and registration certificate at the model level and the specific aircraft level; On the one hand, the corresponding pilots also need to obtain the “driver’s license” of the aircraft, and the pilots need to learn the operation of the aircraft.

“In addition, as the carrier, the airline also needs to have the qualifications to maintain C919 and train C919 pilots. After these are completed, the domestic large passenger aircraft C919 can be officially put into commercial operation and meet passengers.” Li Hanming added.

According to COMAC’s official website, at present, the domestic large passenger aircraft C919 has accumulated 815 orders from 28 customers. Among them, China Eastern Airlines, as the world‘s first launch user of the domestically produced large aircraft C919, has officially signed a purchase contract for 5 C919 aircraft with COMAC earlier. In addition, Air China, China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Happiness Airlines, Hebei Airlines, etc. are also interested in ordering.

C919 Memorabilia:

It took nearly seven years from the final assembly off the assembly line to the completion of the certification test flight

It is reported that the C919 large passenger aircraft is a large jet civil aircraft developed by my country in accordance with international civil aviation regulations and with independent intellectual property rights.

Back in time nearly seven years ago, on November 2, 2015, the first C919 aircraft officially rolled off the assembly line at the Pudong base.

On December 25, 2016, the first C919 aircraft was delivered to the flight test center.

On May 5, 2017, the C919 large passenger aircraft flew for the first time in Shanghai, and then transferred from Shanghai to Yanliang, Xi’an on November 10 of the same year, and officially launched the follow-up flight test and evidence collection test.

On December 17, 2017, the second C919 completed its maiden flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

On March 24, 2018, C919 aircraft 102 (the second C919 aircraft) successfully completed the 5th test flight, and transferred to Dongying flight test base on July 12, 2018.

On October 24, 2019, the C919 large passenger aircraft 105 aircraft (the fifth aircraft of the C919) completed its first test flight.

On February 23, 2020, the C919 large passenger aircraft 106 was transferred to Dongying for a test flight.

From July 2022, the domestic large aircraft C919 has appeared in many airports across the country. On July 4th, C919 landed at Yantai Penglai International Airport; on July 5th, C919 completed takeoff and landing at Zhengzhou Airport in the rain for the first time; at 12:01 on July 7th, domestic large aircraft C919 landed at Wuhan Tianhe Airport; July 8th On July 12, the C919 made its first flight to Beijing Daxing International Airport.

On August 1, 2022, the C919 completed the certification test flight. (China-Singapore Finance Ge Cheng)

