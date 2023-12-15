Home » These three states will deliver economic stimuli before the end of 2023: check if you are eligible | MIX
News

by admin
As 2023 comes to a close, several states in the United States are providing economic stimulus to help residents cover their expenses. The financial aid comes in various forms and has different application deadlines depending on the state.

In Washington, economic stimulus is being delivered through the Working Families Tax Credit, with a deadline to apply by December 31, 2023. The amount of aid approved will depend on the size of each family, with single dependent households eligible for up to $600, and those with up to three children eligible for up to $1,200.

Meanwhile, in New Mexico, residents can benefit from an economic stimulus related to their 2021 tax return. The state government has extended the deadline to May 31, 2024, to request this tax refund. Residents who do not have a tax obligation must file a tax return in order to receive the money, with no penalty for submitting by the May 2024 date.

Alaska is delivering its economic stimulus through the Permanent Fund Dividend (PDF), awarded due to the area’s oil profits. The stimulus for 2023 was scheduled to be sent on December 14, 2023. This year’s payout is worth $3,284, with the possibility of reaching up to $13,000 for a family of four.

The economic assistance provided by these states is crucial in helping residents mitigate the impact of record-high energy and food costs experienced over the past year. As 2023 draws to a close, eligible residents are urged to take advantage of these economic stimulus programs and apply for the available aid before the deadlines.

