These will be the candidates of the Conservative party to the mayors of Cesar

The Conservative Party is the main political force in the department of Cesar for its bureaucratic and economic capacity and its two representatives in the Congress of the republic. With the aim of conquering new spaces of power, this Friday, the blue leaders delivered 21 endorsements to 21 possible candidates for mayor of Cesar.

During the event, the last person to receive the endorsement was Ernesto Orozcowho will be a candidate for Valledupar City Hall. As Senator Efraín Cepeda, president of the party, put it, “Valledupar is the jewel in the crown”.

“I am happy for this endorsement of the party in which I have always been a member. It is the beginning for this candidacy. We believe that Valledupar’s problems are not from one party. We are waiting for co-guarantees from other communities to fix Valledupar“said the candidate. Orozco would also be endorsed by Cambio Radical, under the leadership of Senator Didier Lobo.

SOUTH AND MINING TOWNS

In Aguachica, the second city of the department, the Conservatives will take Victor Roqueme, son of the renowned businessman who bears the same name.

Víctor Roqueme, father, is known in Aguachica as ‘The Indian’. Roqueme has become known for giving away markets during the pandemic, gifts at Christmas and promoting the campaigns of representative Ape Cuello and senator Didier Lobo.

In Agustín Codazzi, the blues will take Hernán Baquero, former Secretary of Health of the Government of Cesar. Baquero ranked second in the 2019 elections. In Chiriguaná they gave the endorsement to Juan Carlos García, who also ranked second four years ago.

In El Paso, another mining town, the guarantor will be Jesus Alberto Ortiz; in it Copey, Assad Cesar Raish; in Chimichagua, José Nayith Ahuma; in astral, Alfredo Barrios Ortega, and in Bosconia, the former mayor Jorge Patino.

OTHER GUARANTEES

For the Tamalameque Mayor’s Office, the endorser was the former Secretary of Sports of Cesar, Leonardo Vega. For San Martín, Yan Navarro Pérez; in San Diego, Ubaldo Rocha Calderón; in Río de Oro, the endorsed was the councilor Arnoldo Roman Osorio. In the southern town of Cesar, the Osorios have ruled for nearly two decades.

To the south is also González, another blue territory. In the southern town the endorsement will be Jose Emilio Osorio Rock. Also of the Osorio.

To the north of the department, in beautiful town, with the support of the Arhuaco indigenous people, the endorsement was Alfredo Bohorquez, who is the favorite and candidate of the current administration. In Waiter the candidate will be Edwer Acosta; in Pailitas the councilor Gerson Quintero; in Manaure, Albeiro Ardila Rodríguez; and in La Gloria, Fermín Cruz Quintero, relative of representative Libardo Cruz.

COAVALES

The Conservative Party delivered two co-guarantees: to Wilson Rincon in La Paz, and Candy Arzuagato the Mayor of Becerril.

During the event they did not pronounce on candidates for the municipalities of Curumaní and La Jagua de Ibirico, although it is most probable that the blues will support the candidates promoted by senator Didier Lobo, within the political agreement with the representative Ape Neck.

The criticism? Of the 21 guarantees and 2 co-guarantees given by the party Conservative, only one woman appears.

By Deivis Caro- [email protected]

