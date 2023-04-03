The Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador (BCR) provided a balance of the economic growth that the country presented during 2022, within which an increase of $3,937.5 million in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stands out compared to 2021.

El Salvador has recovered from the economic impact generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, registering growth above the historical average for the second consecutive year, translated by a 2.6% increase in the economy in 2022.

El Salvador has also had to face other factors that have affected the global economy, such as the war in Ukraine, the shortage of containers and inflation on an international scale, in addition, the increases in interest rates by the FED, as indicated by the president of the BCR, Douglas Rodríguez, during a press conference given on March 28.

The president of the BCR said that inflation closed December with 7.2%, being the lowest in Central America and the third lowest in Latin America.

The president of the BCR, Douglas Rodríguez, said that all the economic measures promoted by the Government of El Salvador prevented a recession in the country’s economy and applied adverse international effects.

The head of the entity explained that the main measure that boosted the country’s economy was the war against gangs and the tourism strategy, which managed to promote the visit of 2.5 million tourists to the country during 2022.

On the other hand, El Salvador registered an increase in 17 of the 19 economic activities of which the electricity sector grew by 14.4% in 2022, due to the increase in renewable energies and the export of energy to neighboring countries; the construction sector increased by 8.3% thanks to the investment of $6,500 million; administrative and support services grew by 7.8%, while recreational services grew by 6.1%.

In the case of the transport sector, this increased by 5.4% due to the greater mobility of people by land and air. In addition, the fuel subsidy boosted the sector.

Hotels and restaurants grew 4.3% as tourists spent more in the country. In addition, it increased 7% in jobs, with more than 15,000. On the other hand, exports registered an increase of 10.2%, according to the president of the BCR, Douglas Rodríguez.

