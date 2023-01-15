Be aware of the roads that will be closed during the Kings Bridge in Medellín. Here we tell you what they are:

The western roadway of the South highway, at the height of the Barranquilla bridge, between diagonals 64 and 63, and the loops that connect the South highway with 67th street (Barranquilla) and vice versa, will be completely closed until March 8. January for the development of the underground construction works of one of the sections of the primary aqueduct network.

Regional Avenue, western road, between 64th and 67th streets, continues to close the left lane; Likewise, on the eastern road at the height of the Horacio Toro bridge, the left lane remains restricted.

The western causeway of Regional Avenue from 16th Street to 38th Street, and at Carrera 53, between 73rd and 77th Streets in Parque Norte, between 6:00 pm and 4:00 am, will be closed vials, newspapers, for the enjoyment of the lighting.

In Manrique, in the Palos Verdes sector, in Carrera 44 with Calle 66, there is a partial closure. You can take alternate routes such as Calle 67 to Carrera 49 (Venezuela) and Campo Valdés.

In the 8-Villa Hermosa commune, on Calle 52 between carreras 28 and 32, the preventive closure of one lane continues due to the loss of the bench.

In Villatina, the total restriction of Carrera 15 with Calle 52 is maintained. Public transport routes have detours to and from the sector. Calle 52 that leads to the Caicedo neighborhood is enabled.

On the Las Palmas highway, this Monday, January 9, there will be a counterflow on the Transversal Superior, between Hatoviejo and Loma del Padre Marianito, eastbound in the direction of Medellín, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Ministry of Mobility recommends taking into account the indications of traffic agents, driving with caution, paying attention to signs and consulting official channels to find out the status of the roads in real time.