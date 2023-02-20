Home News These will be the routes of the Pereira Firefighters caravan.
This Monday, February 20, citizens and members of the Official Fire Departments will participate in the caravan in rejection of the contest of the National Civil Service Commission (CNSC), which seeks to appoint firefighters to an administrative career and abolish the provisional positions of those who They have more than 10 years of service.

The departure will be from the Pereira Fire Station, located in the sixth race with calle 33 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Subsequently, they will travel to 35th Street, there they will take 35th Street to reach 30 de Agosto Avenue towards the César Gaviria Trujillo Viaduct; finally, at the Makro roundabout, they will return to take the Viaduct again, the seventh race until they reach the Plaza de Bolívar.

The invitation is open to the entire community that wants to support the Official Bodies of Colombia in this petition.

