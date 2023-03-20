In a road control operation on the La Plata-Neiva highway, uniformed personnel from the Transit and Transportation Section managed to intercept a van carrying a large quantity of marijuana. Despite the fact that the uniformed men made a stop sign, the driver ignored it and fled.

The authorities activated the padlock plan and managed to find the abandoned truck at kilometer 41 of the Neiva road, in the village of ‘El Espinal’, jurisdiction of the municipality of Gigante. Upon inspection of the vehicle, 32 large packages of marijuana were found, with a gross weight of 160 kilograms.

In addition to the stash, other items were found in the truck, such as a cell phone, 38-caliber ammunition, and personal documents, which could help identify the driver responsible for transporting the drug.

The car and marijuana were left at the disposal of the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the crime of drug trafficking. Major Fabio Augusto Mateus, head of the Transit and Transportation Section, confirmed that the authorities continue to work to identify the driver and link him to the investigation.