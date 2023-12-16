They abused minors live on the web, two people arrested – News

The State Police carried out two precautionary measures against a man and a woman held responsible for having broadcast live on the web, in exchange for money, sexual abuse committed by them on minors. This is a phenomenon known as “Live streaming child abuse”.

The abusers, of Philippine nationality, received payments from PayPal accounts attributable to European users in order to watch live video “shows”, consisting of sexual abuse of minors, commissioned on the spot by the users concerned. Among these there was also an Italian.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

