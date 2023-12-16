Home » They abused minors live on the web, two people arrested – News
News

They abused minors live on the web, two people arrested – News

by admin
They abused minors live on the web, two people arrested – News

The State Police carried out two precautionary measures against a man and a woman held responsible for having broadcast live on the web, in exchange for money, sexual abuse committed by them on minors. This is a phenomenon known as “Live streaming child abuse”.

The abusers, of Philippine nationality, received payments from PayPal accounts attributable to European users in order to watch live video “shows”, consisting of sexual abuse of minors, commissioned on the spot by the users concerned. Among these there was also an Italian.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Friuli Venezia Giulia seen from space: the photo taken by Samantha Cristoforetti

You may also like

Call for Deputy Judges in the Superior Court...

Please wear warm clothes. The Central Meteorological Observatory...

Telangana Roundup: December 15, State Governor Tamalsai Sundar...

Several deaths reported in the United States and...

Six years ago Alex disappeared without a trace,...

Student (13) preventively suspended after beating up 13-year-old...

Bonus of one thousand pesos for taxi drivers...

Follow the General Secretary to see China｜The light...

A Manet for Villa Medici – Rome

Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli bombing of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy