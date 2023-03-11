Before a guarantee control judge, the 13th sectional Prosecutor’s Office filed an accusation against a 41-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing his underage daughter in the Brisas del Cerro invasion, in the municipality of Peace.

According to the investigation, the subject, taking advantage of the closeness he had with the 12 year old girl he apparently subjected her to sexual harassment ranging from touching to kissing.

“He did it using force, according to the victim’s statement, in 2021 until Easter of that year. By then the girl was living in the care of her father and this happened on several occasions ”, reported the 13th sectional Prosecutor’s Office.

However, the authorities were able to find out through a complaint from the sexual abuse and in an operation they captured the indicated aggressor.

As it is, the August 24th He was linked to the process through the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of an insurance measure.

Now man is called to judgment by the crime of aggravated violent sexual act, saddled at the prosecution hearing held on the morning of this Thursday. The subject has pleaded not guilty to the facts investigated.