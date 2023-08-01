Home » They accuse him of murdering his partner in Barcelona
A 29-year-old woman died last morning in Barcelona at the hands, presumably, of her partner, a 34-year-old man, who has been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra at the home they both shared, as reported by the Catalan police this Sunday.

The event took place around half past one in the morning when, for reasons that are now being investigated, the man caused the death of the woman with a knife in their home, located on Sant Iscle street in the Barcelona neighborhood of Turó de la Peira.

The agents have arrested the man as the alleged perpetrator of the death after some initial efforts at the scene.

The investigating court 1 of Barcelona, ​​acting as incident guard, has proceeded this morning to remove the body of a deceased woman.

The Barcelona City Council, which has activated the mourning protocol for these cases, firmly condemns the femicide of a woman, a neighbor of the Nou Barris district, due to sexist violence, it said in a statement issued as soon as the facts became known.

In addition, he has conveyed his “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the victim, firmly condemning this murder that violates the most essential human rights.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), there is no history of violence between the two members of the couple.

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, has written a tweet in which he states that he has received the news of this femicide with “deep sadness”, has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victim and has stressed that “this is a tragedy that affects us all and we cannot allow it to continue happening.

