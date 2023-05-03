They accuse Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin in a drone operation

Russian authorities on Wednesday accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

“Tonight the Kiev regime tried to hit the residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Kremlin said in a statement posted on its website.

The Kremlin dismissed the alleged attempted attack as a “terrorist act” and claimed that Russian military and security forces had disabled the drones before they could strike.

The drones and their fragments nevertheless fell into the Kremlin compound, causing no casualties or material damage, the Kremlin said. A video of the episode was broadcast by Ukrainian media and showed the drone exploding over the Russian presidential residence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time and was working from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and that his agenda had not changed. Shortly after, he released photos of Putin meeting with the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin did not present any evidence of the reported incident and its statement included few details.

The official Tass news agency quoted the statement as saying the Kremlin regarded the event as a deliberate attempt on Putin’s life ahead of the Victory Day Russia celebrates on May 9.

The Presidency warned that Russia “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems appropriate.”

Peskov also assured that the military parade on Red Square for Victory Day goes on as planned.

The only foreign president who confirmed his attendance at the celebration is the Kyrgyz leader, Sadir Zhaparov.

Drones banned in Moscow

Following the alleged attack attempt, the mayor of Moscow announced a ban on unauthorized drone flights over the Russian capital.

In a statement, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that drone flights would be banned unless special permission was obtained from “government authorities.” He added that the ban was intended to prevent unauthorized drone flights that could “obstruct the work of law enforcement.” with Infobae

Related