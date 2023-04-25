They acknowledged their mistakes and learned to live together. What does it look like in a city where Poles learn Ukrainian as a sign of solidarity

At first glance, Przemyśl looks like an ordinary medium-sized town in the south-east of Poland, known primarily for the monument to Josef Švejk and the architecture from the Austro-Hungarian era. But over the past year, it has become a key transit station for war refugees from Ukraine and for those returning to the country.

American President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also boarded the train to Kyiv in Przemyśl. The station, only about fifteen kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is full even after fourteen months of total war. Around 2,000 Ukrainians still come to the city every day. About the same number of them leave back.

Activists who work with refugees are not surprised that the hosts accepted people from Ukraine without much trouble, as many were already coming to Przemyśl before February 2022 for shopping or work. At the same time, a large community of Ukrainians lived in the city.

“I expected the reaction to be positive. But until such I did not imagine the positive reaction,” explains Maryna Leskiw from the Ukrainian House, which represents the local Ukrainian minority.

“In the early days, groups of ordinary people came to the station and asked what else they could do. We wouldn’t be able to do it without their help,” he says. Some Poles even started learning Ukrainian to make the refugees feel better in the city.

They acknowledged their mistakes and learned to live together

The story of Przemyśl, which was awarded an honorary degree by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year for the “unprecedented solidarity” of local authorities, residents and volunteers, is somewhat paradoxical.

One of its main figures is the mayor Wojciech Bakun, who met with Zelensky a few weeks ago. When Russia launched an invasion, he traded his suit for a sports jacket and helped himself at the train station.

His reaction surprised many observers of Polish politics, since