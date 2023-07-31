They adapt schools for the benefit of less favored students in rural areas of Cesar

Drummond, a leading company in the department of Cesar in the exploitation of coal and derivatives of the subsoil, in alliance with local entities, began work on the improvement, construction and adaptation of educational facilities in various rural areas of Cesar.

The initiative aims to provide educational quality in various schools in the department, improving the infrastructure, in order to offer quality space where students can receive their classes.

“From Drummond we continue to strengthen the institutional and community capacity of the education sector in the municipalities of the area of ​​influence. From the local administration they are sowing progress in rural and urban areas, reducing inequalities in school infrastructure. Having adequate school environments has a direct impact on the academic results and development of children and young people,” said Yilda Tatiana Pineda, senior supervisor of community relations at Drummond Ltd.

The delivery of this school adds a total of 11 educational institutions that the mining company has carried out to improve the quality of life of the communities in the rural sector. “This school, built by the Drummond company, helps to improve the quality of life of this community, especially that of the students. The conditions it was in were not the best and today we found an absolute change that of course helps us meet some goals in the development plan, because we have delivered many schools with Drummond,” said Ovelio Jiménez, mayor of La Jaguar of Ibirico.

Another of the recently delivered campuses was the Divino Niño School, located in the village of La Guarumera, which had an investment of 682 million pesos, being built new classrooms, a student dining room, sanitary batteries and provision of school furniture.

Por Yustin Varela

