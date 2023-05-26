They admit demand that seeks the constant and permanent dredging of the Atrato river

Taken from Notorioso

The Administrative Court of Chocó admitted a popular action lawsuit filed by the municipal representative of Carmen del Darién, Yefferson Cuesta Asprilla, who seeks to carry out a constant and permanent dredging of the Atrato river to avoid sedimentation and mitigate flooding in the populations riverside.

The popular action emphasizes the need to channel, clean and cut down the Atrato river and carry out work to prevent the disappearance of the Domingodó corregimiento.

Other objectives are:

Give effective compliance to judgment T-622 of 2016, recover the water wealth of the tributaries of the Atrato river, improve the navigability, trade, tourism and economy of the lower Atrato del Chocó.

6. The administrative, budgetary and financial procedures are carried out before the competent authorities to obtain the realization of the works that are necessary for the in the areas prone to overflows.

The lawsuit was filed against the Presidency of the Republic, the Ministries of the Interior and Labor, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, the government of Chocó, the municipal administration of Carmen del Darién and the Autonomous Corporation for the Sustainable Development of Chocó, Codechocó.