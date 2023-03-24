Demanding prior consultation and respect for their fundamental right to health, self-government, and self-determination, the Yukpa indigenous community filed a petition to stop the discussion of the health reform presented by the national government, an action that was accepted by the Council of State, in response to this community that had already warned about the vulnerability to their rights.

In this regard, Eduard Álvarez, technical adviser to the Yukpa indigenous people and defender of Human Rights, explained that the tutelage action was instituted by the governing councils of this indigenous community, against the President of the Republic, the President of the Senate, President of Chamber, Minister of Health, Minister of the Interior and the presidents of the Seventh Committee of the Senate, in which he was asked to stop the discussion of bill 339, where the great reform of the health system in Colombia is generated.

Strong arguments and evidence were presented, such as the right to petition that was filed in November of last year, where they requested that the Yukpa indigenous people be summoned to the negotiation table, created by resolution 1039 of July 7, 2021.

“Unfortunately none of the government representatives respond to these claims. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation also issued a warning in the framework of sentence SU123 informing the Minister of Health not to present the bill, since it did not exhaust the sixth article of agreement 169 of 1989 on prior consultation, the Ombudsman did the same through his delegates”.

The jurist added that the Government must understand that it cannot be an ordinary law, it is statutory and therefore, there must be the respective prior consultation process with the Yukpa indigenous people. However, “the Minister of Health stubbornly presents the bill, without considering that prior consultation is a fundamental right of indigenous peoples and that the health, life, self-government, and self-determination of these communities in the country are also violated.” ”.

Initially, the protection action was presented before the Administrative Court of Cesar, but due to jurisdiction, it was transferred to the Council of State, an organization that in ten days must agree with the Yukpa people, the indigenous peoples in Colombia.

The request is to convene the prior consultation process, reach agreements with the indigenous peoples, and file the bill again in the seventh committees of the Senate and House, which are the ones that have jurisdiction on this issue.

The lawyer stressed that indigenous peoples have procedures according to their customs, promotion, prevention and traditional medicine, but in the same way they have agreed with the institutionality creating institutions that provide health services, which must be protected and disappear.

“Health rights are violated, because it is not known in whose hands the care of the indigenous people will remain. There will be a regressive health policy where the indigenous people died in health posts, in hospitals, there will be no entities that defend them. Dusakawi, for example, is a public entity of a special nature, a victim of the armed conflict, and therefore, subject to constitutional protection created by the indigenous people that supports more than ten ethnic groups on the Caribbean Coast,” Álvarez explained.

Therefore, they urge President Gustavo Petro to reflect and dialogue with the indigenous people on the social determinants of health that are under development.

