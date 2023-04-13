Home News They advance in the collection of biological samples for disappeared persons in Cesar
News

They advance in the collection of biological samples for disappeared persons in Cesar

by admin
They advance in the collection of biological samples for disappeared persons in Cesar

The Search Unit for Missing PersonsUBPD, advances in the taking of biological samples in order to find the disappeared in the conflict framework on the Caribbean coast.

On this occasion through a team of specialists took 106 samples to persons from the municipalities of Agustín Codazzi, Becerril, La Jagua de Ibirico, Pailitas, Tamalameque, Chimichanch, El Paso and Valledupar, in the Cesar; as well as, in Villanueva, Urumita and San Juan, in La Guajira, and Santa Marta, Magdalena.

“In addition to taking biological samples, educational dialogues were held to expand the basic information with which relatives arrive in order to feed the Network of Disappeared and Corpses Information System, SIRDEC”, explained the entity.

The day was developed within the framework of the Regional Plan for the Search for Disappeared that is being carried out in Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena, which have a universe of victims that oscillates between 1.500 a 3.310.

In the month of March, the UBPD also held a similar event with residents of Curumaní, La Jagua de Ibirico and Chiriguaná.

See also  Twenty years ago the Pirellone tragedy: the symbol of Milan scarred by Luigi Fasulo's plane

You may also like

Yoon Seok-yeol will accompany a 70-member economic delegation,...

Protesters interrupt motion of censure against Foreign Minister...

The bombs on Cagliari in ’43 come to...

The parliamentary opposition fails to collect signatures

Football: Rome one step away from Aouar, visits...

Raja and Wydad complete the qualifiers for the...

They investigate the massacre that occurred in El...

Generali buys back 1.5 billion bonds and launches...

Corrida in the streets of Rabat! – OujdaCity

Watch out for those branches!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy