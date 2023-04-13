The Search Unit for Missing PersonsUBPD, advances in the taking of biological samples in order to find the disappeared in the conflict framework on the Caribbean coast.

On this occasion through a team of specialists took 106 samples to persons from the municipalities of Agustín Codazzi, Becerril, La Jagua de Ibirico, Pailitas, Tamalameque, Chimichanch, El Paso and Valledupar, in the Cesar; as well as, in Villanueva, Urumita and San Juan, in La Guajira, and Santa Marta, Magdalena.

“In addition to taking biological samples, educational dialogues were held to expand the basic information with which relatives arrive in order to feed the Network of Disappeared and Corpses Information System, SIRDEC”, explained the entity.

The day was developed within the framework of the Regional Plan for the Search for Disappeared that is being carried out in Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena, which have a universe of victims that oscillates between 1.500 a 3.310.

In the month of March, the UBPD also held a similar event with residents of Curumaní, La Jagua de Ibirico and Chiriguaná.