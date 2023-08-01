They affirm that non-human biological remains have been found in alien spacecraft – EntornoInteligente

Retired US Air Force Major David Grusch testifies before a congressional hearing on UFOs, July 26, 2023, in Washington. Photo: AP© Nathan Howard

Washington. A subcommittee of the United States Congress on Wednesday asked the government to report the data it has on UFOs after hearing the statement of former members of the army who claim to have seen them and who also say that the authorities keep evidence of them.

The three retired soldiers assured that the US authorities have detected over the country’s airspace for decades as a threat to national securityregardless of its origin.

All of them testified before a subcommittee of the United States House of Representatives tasked with investigating the so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena”u ufos.

Given the abundance of witnesses, in many cases both military and civilian pilots, the members of the subcommittee demanded that the US government establish a “transparent and secure” system so that these incidents can be reported to the authorities without damaging the reputation of the witnesses.

The most spectacular testimony was that of David Gruscha US Air Force intelligence officer, who asserted that US authorities are in possession of both spacecraft of extraterrestrial origin as of the «biological remains of non-human origin«, which would belong to the crew of said ships.

Grusch also pointed out that the United States has a program to study the alleged alien technology and try to reproduce it through the call reverse engineering.

Also read: They detect possible traces of an extraterrestrial ship on an expedition in the Pacific Ocean

Witnesses say that UFOs are an urgent problem for national security

The former intelligence officer, who on numerous occasions refused to provide specific details when asked by congressmen because it was classified information, also affirmed that some of the people who work with this extraterrestrial technology have been injured in accidents trying to manipulate captured equipment.

Grusch also addressed the reprisals that, according to his testimony, he has suffered for reporting the unidentified anomalous phenomena. “I call it administrative terrorism. It’s a tool in your arsenal to silence people, especially career government officials who care about your career, your clearance, your reputation, to move up the hierarchy, and when you threaten that flow, that career path, many people they retract, but I’m here to represent those people.”

The lieutenant Ryan Gravesa former US Navy F-18 fighter pilot, noted in his opening statement that “if UFOs are foreign drones, they are an urgent national security issue.”

Graves added that if UFOs are not of human origin, “it is a matter for science. In any case, unidentified objects are a concern for aviation security.”

Another witness, Commander David Engraveralso a retired Navy pilot, testified how he witnessed in 2004 a UFO in the shape of a “tic tac”, a popular American candy that resembles a pill, with flight capabilities impossible for United States technology.

Graves declared that if the United States has such technology, it “needs to be overseen” by lawmakers, who have to decide what is in the best interests of Americans.

As of August 2022, the Defense Department has collected 510 UFO reports. Of these, 163 were balloons, 26 were drones or other man-made devices, and six were birds, trash, or weather events. The remaining 171 are classified as “unattributed” and require further investigation.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed skepticism about claims of a Pentagon cover-up. He claimed that if a UFO had been found, the Department of Defense would probably have disclosed it in search of more funding.

McCarthy expressed his desire to see the facts and information available, and affirmed his support for American citizens being aware of what the government owns.

Also read: Air Force Veteran Claims US Has ‘Intact’ Alien Spacecraft

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

